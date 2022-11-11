Rome hosted its first home meet of the season on Thursday and came away with strong results for both the girls and boys teams.
The Wolves scored 111 points as a team to take second behind Creekview (142) and finish ahead of Darlington (53) in the boys standings while the Lady Wolves scored 100 points to place second behind Creekview (114) and ahead of Darlington (76).
The Rome boys had first-place finished from Nicholas Johnson in the 200 yard freestyle (2:09.68) and 100 yard backstroke (1:06.32), Nathan Medley in the 100 yard butterfly (52.60) and the 100 yard freestyle (48.62) and Luke Gulledge in the 100 yard breaststroke (1:04.20). Both of Medley's finishes and Gulledge's finishes were also State-qualifying times.
The Wolves had five other top-3 finishes in the boys' events.
On the girls side, Rome was led by first-place finishes by the 200 yard medley relay team of Westlynn Epps, Kadey Clonts, Lily Cantrell and Izabella Jennings (2:03.39), Westlynn Epps in the 200 yard individual medley (2:20.20) and the 500 yard freestyle (5:38.24), Kadey Clonts in the 100 yard butterfly (1:06.44) and 100 yard breaststroke (1:16.55) and the 400 yard freestyle relay team of Epps, Cantrell, Jennings and Clonts (4:05.50). Both of Epps' top finishes and both relay teams' top finishes were also State-qualifying times.
The Lady Wolves had five other top-3 finishes.
Darlington's Maya Pandya earned a first-place finish in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:10.70.
Rome's divers had a stellar night as well with Phillip Woodell and teammate Cal Sabino sweeping first and second in the boys' competition, and Abigail Cooper earning first for the girls.
Rome will host River Ridge and Coahulla Creek for a home meet next Thursday, Nov. 17. Darlington will host the Floyd County Schools team as well as Cass for a meet next Thursday, Nov. 17 starting at 5:30 p.m.