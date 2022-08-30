The Rome Lady Wolves traveled to Kell on Saturday to compete in the Longhorn Invitational and finished with a 3-2 record overall as they advanced to the semifinals before falling to eventual tournament champion Norcross.
Rome (10-3) started the day in pool play and went 2-1 by defeating Alexander and South Paulding in two sets before dropping a match against East Coweta.
With those results, the Lady Wolves got the No. 6 seed for the championship bracket and took on No. 3 seed Riverwood in the quarterfinals. After dropping the first set, Rome made some adjustments and rallied to take the final two sets and the match to advance.
In the semifinals, Rome battled in a back-and-forth match against Norcross with the Lady Wolves winning the first set 25-22, Norcross rebounding for a 25-22 win in the second set and Rome seeing its tournament run end with a 15-9 loss in the third set.
Rome was on the road on Tuesday at Creekview for its region opener and will host Etowah on Thursday for another region contest starting at 5:30 p.m.
In other recent prep volleyball action:
Model goes 2-2 at Lakepoint Tourney
The Lady Devils traveled to play in the Lakepoint Tournament on Saturday and finished the day with a 2-2 record.
Model defeated Northside, 25-22, 29-27, and Strafford, 25-12, 25-15, and lost to Notre Dame, 25-12, 25-15. They then fell to Sandy Creek 25-11, 25-18 in the Silver bracket.
"I am so proud of the girls," said Model head coach Kendall Roberts of her team's effort on Saturday. "This was a highly competitive tournament with schools from Georgia, Tennessee and Florida. We have had some mental blocks recently, and I felt like these girls just played volleyball. We saw so many positive moments, and we hope to continue to grow from here. We still have plenty of things to work on. We hope to use this week to fix the little mistakes we are making and really begin to mesh as region play begins."
Roberts also said the JV team had a strong day as well going 3-3 advancing all the way to the Bronze bracket championship match where they fell a little short vs. Lee County.
Model was on the road on Tuesday at Woodland for a tri-match against Woodland and Coahulla Creek. They will host Armuchee, Gordon Lee and Oakwood Christian for a quad match on Thursday starting at 5 p.m.