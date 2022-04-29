In a region full of tough competition, several Rome girls and boys athletes stepped up with big performances to qualify for sectionals at the 5-AAAAAA Meet at Barron Stadium on Thursday.
The Lady Wolves scored 123 points as a team to finish third in the standings behind Alexander (236.5) and Carrollton (151) while the Rome boys took fourth with 82 points behind Carrollton (226), Alexander (143.5) and East Paulding (116).
Leading the Rome girls was Breana Griffin with a first-place finish in the high jump with a 5-02. Other sectional-qualifying performances for the Lady Wolves came from Anniyah Williams in the 100 meter dash (third, 12.24) and 200 meter dash (fourth, 25.51), Enesyice Kennemore in the 400 meter (fourth, 1:00.03), Lucia Loarca in the 800 meter (third, 2:24.94) and 1600 meter (third, 5:33.29), Miya Winston in the 100 meter hurdles (third, 15.50), high jump (fourth, 4-10) and triple jump (third, 38-00), Mackenzie Hight in the 300 meter hurdles (second, 46.31) and high jump (third, 5-00), the 4x100 meter relay team (third, 48.62), the 4x200 meter relay team (second, 1:43.40), the 4x400 meter relay team (third, 4:15.91) and the 4x800 meter relay team (fourth, 10:45.22).
The Rome boys had several second-place finishes, including Tucker Wright in the 1600 meter with a 4:27.56 and 3200 meter with a 9:48.89, Bryson Hill in the 300 meter hurdles with a 40.65, Martel Hight in the high jump with a 6-06 and Justin Terrell in the shot put with a 46-05.
The other sectionals qualifier for the Wolves was Xavier Villareal in the pole vault with an 11-06.
Next up for those that qualified to extend their season will be the Class AAAAAA Sectionals at River Ridge High on May 7 starting at 9 a.m.