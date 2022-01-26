The Rome Lady Wolves are right where they want to be as they come down the stretch of the season as they earned a 46-36 win at Dalton on Tuesday night to put themselves atop the Region 5-AAAAAA standings.
Rome (15-3, 9-1 in 5-AAAAAA) held off a second-half comeback attempt against the Lady Catamounts to grab the win and put themselves in the driver's seat in the region standings. The Lady Wolves led 32-17 at the half before Dalton fought back to cut the deficit to single digits at one point in the fourth quarter. Rome made some crucial free throws in the final quarter, however, to seal the win.
NeNe Adams led the Lady Wolves with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Allison Loveman added 13 points, and Cassie Covington scored six.
Rome, which has now won 13 straight games, will be back on the road on Friday when they visit South Paulding for another region contest at 6 p.m.
In other prep basketball action from Tuesday night:
Darlington boys 60, Mt. Paran Christian 25
The Tigers built an early lead and controlled the game from then on as they earned a region road win on Tuesday.
Darlington (15-4, 4-2 in 7-A Private) jumped out to a 29-7 lead after one quarter and took a 40-12 lead into the half. They led 54-16 after three quarters to force the mercy-rule shortened fourth.
Patrick Shelley and Szymon Paluch each scored 13 points to lead the offense. Asa Shepard added 10 points, and Braden Bell scored eight.
The Tigers are at home on Friday for a crucial region contest against Christian Heritage starting at 7:30 p.m.
Rome boys 56, Dalton 39
The Wolves built a first-half lead and put the game away with a solid second half for a region road win on Tuesday.
Rome (14-6, 8-2 in 5-AAAAAA) led 28-16 at the half and was able to keep the lead at double digits by outscoring Dalton 16-14 in the third quarter and 12-9 in the fourth.
Jay'Quan Nelson was the top scorer for the Wolves with 15 points, including a pair of 3s. Braxton Wade added 12 points, Martel Hight scored 11 and EJ Holland contributed 10. Wade and Holland also knocked down two 3s apiece.
Rome is on the road at South Paulding on Friday at 7:30 p.m. for another 5-AAAAAA matchup.
Armuchee boys 60, Trion 52
The Indians went on the road on Tuesday and pulled out a tough victory over the region rival Bulldogs.
Armuchee (7-11, 5-8 in 6-A Public) was led by Malik Drinic and Trenton Cothran who shared the scoring lead with 17 points apiece. Jasmynd Payne was also in double figures with 11 points.
The Indians are back at home on Friday to host Mt. Zion at 7:30 p.m. in another region contest.
Trion girls 52, Armuchee 47
The Lady Indians held a halftime lead but couldn't maintain it over the final two quarters as Trion rallied for a region victory at home.
Armuchee (6-13, 3-4 in 6-A Public) started strong and led 29-22 at the half, but Trion battled back to within one at 35-34 going to the fourth and then outscored the Lady Indians 18-12 in the final quarter to grab the win.
Olivia Moses led Armuchee with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the double-double. Ivey Whitaker was also in double figures in scoring with 10 points, and Maggie Duke made a pair of 3s to score six.
The Lady Indians are back home on Friday to host Mt. Zion at 6 p.m. in region play.
Dade County girls 35, Pepperell 30
The Lady Dragons recent struggles continued on Tuesday as they had a tough offensive night to suffer a loss in 7-AA play.
Pepperell (11-7, 4-4 in 7-AA) trailed 19-13 at the half but fought back in the third quarter to take a 25-24 lead to the fourth. Dade County came through in the final quarter, however, as they outscored the hosts 11-5 in the period to send the Lady Dragons to their third straight loss.
Morgan Willingham was the lone Pepperell scorer in double figures with 12 points. Aaliyah Barkley added nine, and Aysia Day had six.
Pepperell is on the road at Gordon Central on Friday at 6 p.m.