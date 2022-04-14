The Rome boys and girls tennis teams ended more than a decade drought on Wednesday as each team won region titles for the first time for the program in several years.
The Wolves and Lady Wolves were the last teams standing on Wednesday at the Region 5-AAAAAA Tournament at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College as each team got clutch wins in all three rounds of the tournament which stretched over two days to claim the first-place trophy.
The top-seed Rome boys defeated East Paulding in dominant fashion in their opening match to move on to the semifinals where they squared off against Carrollton. That showdown was decided by Rome's Hollis Harrington who earned a win to clinch the third and decisive point vs. the Trojans.
The Wolves' final hurdle was Dalton in the region finals, and they got wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles from Alex Hernandez and Matthew Hucks. After Rome's doubles teams dropped tough matches, Harrington once again stepped up for his team to win at No. 3 singles and clinch the third point for the win and the region crown.
On the girls side, the Lady Wolves, who were also the No. 1 seed, swept Paulding County in their first match of the tournament and carried the momentum over into the semifinals where they made quick work of Dalton.
Those victories set up a championship contest against Douglas County. Rome got wins from Danielle Hernandez at No. 3 singles and the pair of Amelia Hucks and Mary-Wren Wilson at No. 2 doubles. They needed just one more line to win to clinch the match and the region title, and that win came from the No. 1 doubles team of Aolany Gurduno and Mia Lane.
Both the Rome girls and boys will enter the Class AAAAAA State Tournament as No. 1 seeds and host their first-round matches, which will be played within the next week. The Lady Wolves will host Chattahoochee in the first round, and the Wolves will host Centennial. Day and times for those matches will be announced later.