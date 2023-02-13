Keeping their seasons alive was what was at stake on Saturday for the Rome girls and boys teams, and each rose to the occasion with wins in their opening matchups of the Region 6-AAAAAA Tournament to claim a state tournament berth and move forward into the region semis.
Here are the details on both the Wolves' and Lady Wolves' wins:
Rome boys 64, Creekview 54
In a game that featured six ties and 10 lead changes throughout the first three quarters, Rome managed to find enough offense and defense to outlast an upset bid from Creekview for a 64-54 win at the region tournament at Rome High.
The Wolves grabbed an early lead in the first quarter and maintained it until the end of the quarter, taking a 14-11 lead into the second quarter. That’s where things got a bit closer as Creekview players began hitting shots, and the Wolves and Grizzlies exchanged leads several times in the second quarter with the Wolves carrying a slim 27-24 advantage into halftime.
The Grizzlies grabbed a three-point lead, 39-36, off a 3-pointer from Griffin Latimer with 47 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Rome answered with baskets from Cameron Keith and Jonathan Heath right before the buzzer to take a 40-39 lead into the final quarter.
Martel Hight started the fourth quarter off well for the Wolves by grabbing a steal and finishing with a lay up, upping Rome’s lead to 42-39. Keith drained a 3 on the next possession, handing Rome a 45-39 lead.
The Grizzlies cut Rome’s lead back to one, 45-44, off another 3-pointer from Latimer with 5:25 left to play. Rome’s Darnell Collins came through big on back-to-back possessions, as Collins twice drove the lane to score and picked up a foul on each. His points helped Rome to take a 54-48 lead. After a big bucket underneath from Jamiel Williams, the Wolves never looked back.
Creekview would cut the lead to eight with seconds left, but Keith put an exclamation point on the Rome win with a dunk seconds before the clock expired, as the Wolves grabbed the 10-point win.
“I was proud of them in the fourth quarter, when we pulled away. I thought we disrupted them a little bit, and then we switched back and managed to steal a couple,” Rome head coach John McFather said. “Our best defensive player had the flu, but several of our players stepped up defensively. As a team, we stepped up and got the job done.”
Four different players hit double figures in scoring for Rome with Keith leading the way with 14 points. Hight added 13 points, Braxton Wade chipped in with 11 and Williams finished with 10.
Luke Jack led Creekview with 14 points, while Will Kline and Latimer each netted 12 for the Grizzlies.
With the win, the Wolves move into the region semifinals on Wednesday against Etowah at 6 p.m. at Rome. The win also means the Wolves have secured a berth in the upcoming Class AAAAAA state tournament.
“Getting to the state tournament is a goal that we’ve set every year. We want Rome to be known for great sports, including basketball. We expect to be there every year, and I want our program to expect to be there,” McFather said. “We talked about that the last couple of days. We’ve been through a lot this year, so it’s important for our program to be able to go the playoffs.”
The Wolves now face a team they have lost to twice this season, but McFather said Rome is eager for the challenge.
“Etowah is a good team. We’ve got to do some things we didn’t do the first two times we played them. We can’t let them out run us down the floor, and we can’t give up lay-ups,” he said. “It seems like we competed one quarter in each game. No doubt they’re a good team, but we need to play four quarters of great team defense and offense.”
Rome girls 49, Creekview 38
Creekview managed to stick close to Rome and even threaten the Lady Wolves late in Saturday afternoon’s region tournament contest, but the Lady Wolves dug deep and hit key shots late to win the contest 49-38 and secure a spot in the Class AAAAAA state tournament.
Rome opened the final quarter of play clinging to a seven-point lead, but Creekside whittled it down to four points with 3:18 remaining.
Rome’s Sada Williamson hit a shot underneath the basket to up the Lady Wolves’ lead to 39-33. Williamson scored on the next possession off a lay-up and then converted the free throw when she was fouled, handing the her team a 42-33 lead.
The Lady Grizzlies cut the lead back to six points on a 3-pointer from Ashlynn Bleisath with 54 seconds left to play, but Rome hit its free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
“It was really nice that we came out and found a different way to attack their zone,” Rome head coach Thomas McAboy said. “We built up a lead, and we just needed to sustain that. We did it by not turning the ball over. We guarded them well and held them to one shot on a lot of possessions.”
Breana Griffin led the Lady Wolves in scoring with 18 points, including four points in the fourth quarter. Mauriah Griffin added nine points, Jermiya Winston had eight and Sada Williamson pitched in seven.
The win guarantees Rome a berth in the upcoming state tournament, which was cause for celebration for the Lady Wolves after the contest.
“That’s always nice to get to the state tournament. That’s why you play,” McAboy said. “The girls deserve it. They want to get that experience.”
Rome now advances to the region semis on Tuesday night at Rome where the Lady Wolves will face off against top seeded River Ridge at 6 p.m.
“We’ve just got to get to the drawing board and see how we can try to stop that team and find a way to manufacture points against them,” McAboy said.