The Rome Relays sponsored by Harbin Clinic Orthopedics were held on Saturday at Barron Stadium, and the host Rome performed well in both the girls and boys meets.
On the girls side, the Lady Wolves were led by first-place finishes from Lucia Loarca in the 800 meter with a time of 2:26.58, Miya Winston in the 100 meter hurdles with a 16.54, the 4x100 meter relay team with a 49.25 and the 4x800 meter relay team with a 10:30.66.
Runner-up finishes for the Rome girls came from Christionna Maxwell in the 100 meter dash (12.87), the 4x200 meter relay team (1:47.81), the 1000 meter sprint medley relay team (2:25.50), the 4x400 meter relay team (4:10.67), Makenzie Hight in the high jump (4-10) and Anniyah Williams in the long jump (17-00). They had six other top-five finishes.
The Rome boys had a strong day as well led by first-place finishes from Bryson Hill in the 100 meter dash (11.04) and long jump (20-02), Jonah Campbell in the 800 meter (2:04.05), Ja'quarious Johnson in the 110 meter hurdles (16.26), the 4x100 meter relay team (42.81), the 1000 meter sprint medley relay team (2:02.91), the 4x400 meter relay team (3:35.22), the 4x800 meter relay team (8:41.35), Nicholas Mayes in the triple jump (38-08) and Justin Terrell in the shot put (42-06).
Wolves had runner-up finishes from Javian Winston in the 110 meter hurdles (16.35), the 4x200 meter relay team (1:33.00) and Martel Hight in the high jump (6-00) to go with eight other top-five finishes.
Rome will be back on the track on Tuesday when they compete in the Floyd County Championship at Barron Stadium starting at 4 p.m.
In other recent prep track and field action:
Model competes in Dalton
The Model girls and boys teams traveled to Dalton on Saturday to compete in the Ronnie McClurg/Dalton Rotary Invitational and had some strong efforts from both squads.
The Devils were led by Simon Schabort who took home first-place finishes in the 800 meter with a 2:08.07 and the 1600 meter with a 4:31.09. Zane Nicholson finished as runner-up in the high jump with a 5-10, and the Model boys had eight other top-five finishes.
In the girls' meet the Lady Devils got a pair of second-place finishes from Sydney Sutton in the 400 meter (1:04.55) and the 800 meter (2:40.45). The Model girls had seven other top-five finishes.
Model's next meet will be Tuesday when they compete in the Floyd County Championship at Barron Stadium starting at 4 p.m.