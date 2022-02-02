It was Senior Night on Tuesday at Rome High, and the Wolves and Lady Wolves each honored their seniors the best way they knew how...with a pair of region victories.
The Lady Wolves opened the night with a business-like 50-37 victory over East Paulding for their 15th straight win, and the Rome boys followed that up with an impressive 77-46 win over the Raiders.
Here are the details on each of Tuesday's games:
Rome boys 77, East Paulding 46
The Wolves busted open a tied game after one quarter with a huge second period and never looked back as they rolled 30-plus point win at home on Tuesday in region play.
Rome (15-7, 9-3 in 5-AAAAAA) was all even at 12-12 after one quarter against the visiting Raiders but took control in the second, outscoring the visitors 30-12 in the period to take a 42-24 advantage into halftime. They went on multiple scoring runs in the quarter thanks to some solid pressure defense that fed into the offensive end of the court.
"I think we wore them down once we started to play defense the way we needed to play in the second quarter," said Rome head coach John McFather. "That's what we have to do in order to play our best basketball. We pressured the ball well, and that allowed us to get out and run."
Following the 18-point halftime lead, Rome further cemented the game's result with a 22-10 scoring advantage in the third quarter, which ended with 3-pointer at the buzzer from Jay'Quan Nelson to make the score 64-34 and force the mercy-rule shortened fourth.
Nelson finished the night with a game-high 30 points, including three shots from beyond the arc. He spearheaded the momentum shift in the second quarter, scoring 12 of his total in that period and then added 10 more in the third.
"Jay'Quan played one of the best defensive games he's played all year," said McFather. "He played extremely well on both ends of the court. That's what we've been preaching to him...preaching to all of them. You have to play on both ends. When he does that he is really a great player."
Braxton Wade was also in double figures with 16 points as he was able to knock down three 3s of his own. Tyson Warren, EJ Holland and Beau Hawkins all added five points.
East Paulding (9-13, 4-9) failed to have a scorer reach double figures as they were led by Daniel Cottrill's nine points. Nazhier Anderson added seven, and Cameron Shelly and Norvis Martinez each scored six.
The Wolves honored their seniors before the game as part of Senior Night festivities. Those recognized were Warren, Holland, Jamerious McDearmont, Johnny Washington and Kris McClure.
Rome, who bounced back from a tough two-point loss at South Paulding on Friday, will be on the road again this Friday when they visit Paulding County for a big region matchup starting at 7:30 p.m. The Wolves and Patriots are among the teams battling for one of the top two spots in the standings along with Alexander. The top two seeds for the region tournament receive a bye into the semifinals and an automatic state tournament berth.
"We've led a couple slip away that we should've won, but we've still got a shot to finish in that No. 1 or No. 2 spot," said McFather. "We need to finish strong. We've got Paulding County and Alexander left, and both of those are very good teams."
Rome girls 50, East Paulding 37
The Lady Wolves just keep on keeping on as they ran their winning streak to 15 games thanks to a strong second half on Tuesday night.
Rome (17-3, 11-1 in 5-AAAAAA) found themselves in a tight ballgame at the half, leading the Lady Raiders 23-19, but took control with a 7-0 run to open the third quarter and eventually outscore the visitors 15-6 in the period to extend the lead to 38-25 going to the fourth.
The Lady Wolves iced the contest with an 8-0 run midway through the fourth after East Paulding (12-11, 5-8) had pulled within 10 at 42-32.
"When the coaching staff talked at the half, we asked which five can we put on the floor for the first few minutes of the second half to give us an edge, and that was the group that was going to make the difference," said Rome head coach Thomas McAboy. "We came out and hit two 3s to start the third, got turnovers and pushed the lead."
Rome had a balanced scoring night with eight different players contributing as they were led by 10 apiece from Pinky Nation and Breana Griffin. Joey Kunzewski added eight off the bench, and NeNe Adams and Allison Loveman each scored six on two 3s apiece.
Nation, Adams and Loveman were three of eight seniors honored after the game as part of Senior Night festivities. Also honored were Njoi Moore, Anniyah Williams, Cassie Covington, Taleyiah Chatman and Billicia Green.
"The best teams are player-led teams, and each one of our seniors lead in a different way," said McAboy of his large senior class. "They've taught me to listen to them as much as they listen to me. They are a good senior class for me to have in my first year. I'm going to have to work harder when they leave because they are so important to our success."
The night featured more recognition for Adams, who was honored after the third quarter for recently scoring her 1,000th-career point.
"NeNe is a great player, and I'm happy to have been a part of her senior year," said McAboy. "She scored her 1,000th point and Pinky is close to doing it too. Both of them are four-year varsity players and have had great careers here."
The top scorer for East Paulding in the loss was Mckayla Mann with 11 points. Halle Verkerk was also in double figures with 10, and Destinee Lovejoy added eight, including a half-court heave as time expired in the fourth quarter.
Rome, who leads both Dalton and Carrollton in the region standings by a game with two games remaining, will be on the road on Friday at Paulding County at 6 p.m. McAboy said he is still looking for areas of improvement despite his team's recent success.
"Winning is great especially in your first year, but we've got to keep getting tougher defensively," said McAboy. "We've let teams cut into the lead in the second half in several games lately, and you can't do that in the region tournament or the state playoffs."