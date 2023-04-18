The season continues for two local tennis teams as the Rome girls and Armuchee boys each earned impressive wins in the first round of their respective state tournaments on Monday.
The Lady Wolves defeated Alexander in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state tournament at the Rome Downtown Courts by a 3-0 score with the final two lines being pulled before completion due to the team result no longer being in doubt.
The three singles' lines for Rome all dominated their matches to finish the postseason contest in less than 45 minutes. The trio of 6-0, 6-0 wins came from Sophia Styperek (No. 1), Shriya Garg (No. 2) and Danielle Hernandez (No. 3).
A little later at the same Downtown courts, the Armuchee boys pulled out a guys 3-2 victory in their Class A Division I state tournament matchup vs. Commerce. Earning a victory at No. 3 singles was Bo Bennett, and the doubles pairs of Jordan Joyce and Sam Woodard (No. 1) and Ryan Strickland and Dylan Pierce (No. 2) tallied the other two team points with wins.
Both the Rome girls and Armuchee boys will now turn their attention to the second round of their respective state tournaments. The Lady Wolves will host the winner of the Habersham Central-Johns Creek first-round matchup while the Indians will be on the road at Atlanta International, who is a No. 1 seed and had a bye in the first round.
Several other local teams will open postseason play this week. The Model girls and boys each were set to host first-round matches on Tuesday while the Armuchee girls were on the road at Tallulah Falls.
Wednesday's schedule includes the Darlington girls at home against Elbert County starting at 3:30 p.m. The Pepperell girls and Pepperell boys are both on the road on Wednesday as well with the Lady Dragons visiting Rabun County at 4 p.m. and the Dragons visiting Tallulah Falls at 2 p.m.