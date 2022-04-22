Rome hosted several teams for a competitive meet on Wednesday at Barron Stadium which served as a final tune-up before upcoming region meets across the area.
The Rome girls and boys had several strong finishes, including six first-place efforts for the Lady Wolves and two for the Wolves to go with several other top-five performances.
Leading the Lady Wolves was Miya Winston who took first in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 15.89 and the long jump with a mark of 18-00 and Lucia Loarca who finished atop the 800 meter (2:27.39) and the 1600 meter (5:33.52).
Other top finishes for the Rome girls came from Mackenzie Hight in the high jump (4-10), the 4x100 meter relay team (49.17) and the 4x200 meter relay team (1:43.93). Runner-up efforts were added by Christa Ellis in the 200 meter dash (27.12), Aniya Fields in the 400 meter (1:04.32), Emma Lindenmayer in the 1600 meter (5:44.04), Breana Griffin in the high jump (4-08) and Anniyah Williams in the long jump (16-06) to go with six other top-five finishes for the Lady Wolves.
On the boys side, Rome's two first-place finishes came from Tucker Wright in the 1600 meter (4:33.65) and Justin Terrell in the shot put (48-06.5). Earning runner-up finishes were Vincent Quilici in the 400 meter (50.98), Jonah Campbell in the 1600 meter (4:36.72) and the 4x100 meter relay team (43.23) to go with eight other top-five finishes.
Coosa also competed at the meet along with Bremen, Carrollton, Heard County, Paulding County and Villa Rica. The Eagles had multiple strong efforts, including a sixth-place finish in the girls 4x100 meter relay and a fifth-place finish by Braiden Parris in the boys pole vault (10-00).
Rome will host the Region 5-AAAAAA Meet on Thursday, April 28 at Barron Stadium starting at 10 a.m.
Coosa will compete at the Region 7-AA Meet at Gordon Central High that will be held on Monday and Tuesday.