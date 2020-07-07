The Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation is scheduling sports its fall season.
According to a release provided by Tanner Diamond, program coordinator for Rome-Floyd Parks & Rec, baseball, softball, tee-ball, football, cheerleading and volleyball will all be taking place this fall and are currently accepting registrations for the upcoming season.
Parents can take advantage of early-registration discounts if they sign their children up before the final week of July.
The early-registration deadline for football and cheerleading is Sunday, July 26. Early registration deadlines for baseball and softball are Sunday, Aug. 2, and the early registration deadline for volleyball is Tuesday, Aug. 11.
“We’ve had a tough few months, but we’ve been planning fall sports for a while and are eager and excited to get the kids back on the playing field,” Director for Rome Floyd Parks Recreation Todd Wofford said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing everybody out enjoying the sports they love to play this fall.”
Coaches and officials are needed for several sports.
For more information, call 706-291-0766, go to www.rfpra.com or visit the main office at 1 Shorter Ave.