The Rome girls and boys swim teams closed out 2021 strong against Class AAAAAA River Ridge on Thursday.
The Boys 200 medley relay of Nathan Medley, Luke Gulledge, Philip Johnson, and Andre Durand had a first-place finish to start out the night. The same relay team also finished first in the 200 freestyle relay.
Durand was able to clinch third place in both the 200 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke with his season best times.
Medley had first-place finishes in both the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle.
Johnson finished second in the 50 freestyle and finished fourth in the 100 butterfly.
Gulledge was able to get a second-place finish in the 100 freestyle and was victorious in the 100 breaststroke.
Nicolas Johnson was able to get third place in the 500 freestyle with his top performance.
For the girls team, 200 medley relay of Izabella Jennings, Donovan Fruland, Lily Cantrell and Maci Andrews were able get a third-place finish.
Andrews was able to finish first in the 50 freestyle and finish second in the 100 freestyle with Jennings in third place behind her.
Cantrell finished in third place in the 100 butterfly and second place in the 500 freestyle.
Fruland clinched third place in the 100 breaststroke.
Lastly, the 200 freestyle relay of Andrews, Jennings, Sarah Dangerfield and Cantrell came in with a second place finish.
Rome will return to competition on Jan. 6 when they host Cartersville for Senior Night starting at 4:30 p.m.