Rome closed out the region portion of its schedule with an impressive win in five hard-fought sets against River Ridge at home on Thursday.
The Lady Wolves (20-11, 2-4 Region 6-AAAAAA) got off to a great start in the contest, winning the first and second set both by 25-20 scores. But River Ridge fought back in the next two sets, overcoming multiple deficits to even the match at 2-2 by winning the third set 25-22 and the fourth set 27-25.
With the momentum in the now in the Lady Knights favor, Rome didn't back down in the decisive fifth set as it made some adjustments and pulled out a decisive 15-12 advantage to take the match 3-2. With the win, the Lady Wolves clinched the No. 4 seed for the upcoming region tournament behind state top-10 ranked teams Sequoyah, Etowah and Allatoona.
"This was a really big win for us," said Rome head coach Scott Carter. "The last two state champions have come from this region, and although our goal is to win the regular season, sitting at fourth behind three teams that are ranked in the top eight in the state is something to be proud of. I don't think many people expected that from us going into this new region.
Rome will close out its regular-season schedule on Tuesday when it hosts non-region opponents Villa Rica and King's Ridge Christian in a tri-match starting at 5 p.m. They will then open the Region 6-AAAAAA Tournament on Thursday at Etowah High.
In other prep volleyball action from Thursday:
Pepperell sweeps Darlington, Chattooga
The Lady Dragons took care of business on their home court on Thursday with a sweep of an area tri-match against Darlington and Chattooga.
Pepperell (22-15, 6-2 Area 7-A) took care of Chattooga in two sets (25-14, 25-23) in its opening match and then completed the victorious night with a two-set win over Darlington (25-20, 25-19). With the two wins, the Lady Dragons clinch the No. 2 seed for the upcoming Area 7-A Tournament, which will be hosted Oct. 6 and Oct. 8 at Armuchee High.
Leading Pepperell individually were a trio of solid efforts. Gabi Smith had 11 kills, 11 aces and three digs, Rhikkie Sapp had 13 kills and three blocks and Emma Kate Owen had 15 assists, 10 digs, four aces and one block.
Also contributing in the successful night was Hannah Smith with 10 assists, eight digs and four aces and Ella Rhodes with seven digs, five kills, one ace and one block. Libero Allie Adams added 15 digs, two aces and two assists as well.
The Lady Dragons will close out the regular season on Tuesday when they visit Haralson County for a tri-match along with Model starting at 5 p.m.