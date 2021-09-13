It was a tough start to the weekend for the Rome Braves with a pair of losses at Asheville, but they were able to wrap up the road trip on a positive note and head back to State Mutual Stadium with some momentum thanks to a Sunday afternoon victory.
Rome (54-59) had a big offensive day on Sunday to earn a 10-5 win after suffering an 8-2 loss on Friday and a 15-3 loss on Saturday at Asheville (50-60).
In Sunday’s game, Rome trailed 5-4 going to the top of the eighth when they tied things with a run in the frame and then followed that up with a five-run ninth to build a big lead which they held onto for the win.
Jesse Franklin led the offensive output for Rome with two hits, including a homer and a double, to go with four RBIs. Michael Harris also had a double to go with an RBI and three runs scored, Andrew Moritz added a hit and two runs scored, Garrett Saunders contributed a hit and a run scored and Carlos Martinez also drove in a run.
Trey Riley picked up the win in relief, pitching two innings of shutout ball and allowing just one hit. William Woods got the start and went three innings, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out three, and he was followed by A.J. Puckett in relief as Puckett went three innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out one. Jake Higginbotham also pitched a scoreless inning of relief as he didn’t allow a hit and struck out three batters.
In Friday’s loss, Rome was limited to just two runs with those coming in the second and third inning. Riley Delgado had three hits in the loss and scored a run while Harris had to doubles and an RBI. Vaughn Grissom added a hit and a run scored, and Martinez contributed an RBI as well.
Jake McSteen took the loss after pitching six innings and allowing seven runs (six earned) on eight hits while striking out five. Davis Schwab pitched two innings in relief and gave up one unearned run on one hit.
Saturday’s game was another tough one for the Braves as Asheville racked up 15 runs on 17 hits. The Tourists led 10-3 after four innings and then added five more runs in the eighth.
Rome was limited to just five hits on the night with three of those coming from Drew Campbell, including two doubles and two RBIs. Martinez added a double and an RBI, and Grissom had a hit and two runs scored.
It was a tough night on the mound for starter Dylan Dodd who took the loss after going three innings and allowing eight runs on nine hits and striking out six. Mitch Stallings pitched four innings of relief and allowed two runs on five hits while striking out four, and Marrick Crouse pitched one inning of relief and gave up five runs on three hits while striking out one.
Rome returns home to State Mutual Stadium on Tuesday at 7 p.m. to open the final homestand of the season, a six-game series against Hickory.
In other Rome Braves news:
Thursday’s Doubleheader Converted to Single Nine-Inning Game
ROME – The Rome Braves have been approved to convert the scheduled seven-inning doubleheader on Thursday, Sept. 16 to a single nine-inning game beginning at 7 p.m.
The doubleheader originally included a makeup game from a rainout in Hickory on August 15, which will not be made up.
The gates will open at 6 p.m. and fans can enjoy the final Thirsty Thursday of the season with $2 12-ounce domestic draft beer and fountain drinks.