Rome and Douglas County squared off on the diamond on Tuesday afternoon with both aiming to earn a much-needed region win, but Mother Nature had other plans.
After a back-and-forth start to the game, lightning delayed the proceedings in the top of the fifth inning and the game was eventually suspended with the visiting Lady Tigers leading 7-5 with no outs and a runner on first base. The game will be completed later on a date to be announced.
Douglas County (7-5, 1-4 in Region 5-AAAAAA) started strong on Tuesday, scoring two in the top of the first to take an early lead, but Rome (3-3, 2-3 in 5-AAAAAA) immediately responded in the bottom half of the inning with two of their own to tie it up at 2-2.
The Lady Tigers once again jumped ahead in the third with a three-run frame highlighted by an RBI-double by Kaylee Taylor followed two batters later by a two-run double from Dallas Hill.
Once again, the Lady Wolves didn’t stay down long as they rallied and evened the score at 5-5 in the bottom of the third thanks to an RBI-single from Emily Self and some help from a few miscues by the Douglas County defense.
The Lady Tigers added two more runs in the fifth to retake the lead at 7-5 before the game was stopped due to lightning. Leading the offense for Douglas County was Hill with two hits, including a double, with three RBIs. Taylor added a double, a triple, an RBI and three runs scored, Jayla Strong finished 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored and Morgan James contributed an RBI, two walks and two runs scored.
Hill also pitched four innings and allowed five runs (three earned) on four hits while striking out four and walking two.
For Rome, Cassie Covington was the catalyst at the plate as the leadoff hitter was 2-for-2 with two doubles to go with a walk and to runs scored. Self added an RBI with a hit and also scored two runs, Allison Loveman had an RBI-groundout and Maci Andrews singled and scored a run. Andrews also pitched the entirety of the game for Rome, giving up seven runs on six hits while striking out eight and walking three.
Rome was back on the road on Wednesday to take on Paulding County in another region matchup and will then square off with East Paulding on the road in a 5-AAAAAA showdown on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Armuchee 7, Temple 4 (5 inn.)
The Lady Indians got three runs in the bottom of the fifth, and those runs proved to be the difference as they earned a non-region victory at home in a game shortened due to lightning in the area.
Kelsey Wooten had a big day for Armuchee (3-9-1) as she came up with a clutch two-run single in the fifth to complete a perfect 3-for-3 day at the plate. She finished with three RBIs total along with a run scored.
Kelsie Burkett also had a great day offensively for the Lady Indians with three hits, two runs scored and three stolen bases out of the leadoff spot. Sara Harris drew two walks, Shae Weeks scored two runs and Delaney Steen and Kirsten Conti scored a run apiece.
Harris picked up the win in the circle for Armuchee thanks to a complete-game effort in the shortened contest. She allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out one.
The Lady Indians were back at home on Wednesday for another non-region test against Chattooga. They will visit Drew Charter on Thursday at 5 p.m. for a region matchup.