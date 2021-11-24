The Rome, Darlington and Pepperell girls teams were all in action on Tuesday, and all three of them earned solid wins.
Here are some details on each of the three games:
Rome girls 62, Creekview 42
The Lady Wolves used a big second half on Tuesday night to wrap up the North Forsyth Tournament with a convincing win.
Rome (2-1) held a slim 22-21 lead at the half over Creekview but outscored the Lady Grizzlies 23-14 in the third quarter and 17-7 in the fourth.
Leading the Lady Wolves was Trenisha Adams with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Breanna Griffin added 13 points, Ta’Emmica Nation scored 12, all coming on her four made 3s, and Anniyah Williams was the fourth Rome scorer in double figures with 11 points.
Rome will have a little time off before their next game when they travel to Harrison for a non-region contest on Friday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.
Darlington girls 65, Bremen 46
The Lady Tigers completed a 2-0 trip to the Bremen Turkey Bash on Tuesday as they defeated host Bremen to follow up a win over Central (Carroll) on Monday.
In Tuesday’s game, Darlington (2-0) jumped out to a 22-17 lead but really took control in the third quarter when they outscored the Lady Devils 20-9. They sealed the game with a 23-point fourth quarter.
The Lady Tigers were led in scoring by JyJy Johnson with 12 points. Caroline Brewster was also in double figures with 10, and Liz Boyd added nine and Georgeanna Dempsey and Emmaline Ratledge each scored eight.
Darlington will be back on the court on Tuesday when they host Fellowship Christian for a non-region contest starting at 5:15 p.m.
Pepperell girls 58, Temple 18
The Lady Dragons put on a dominant performance to roll to a non-region victory on their home court on Tuesday.
Pepperell (1-1) led by a point after one quarter but really asserted themselves in the second by outscoring the Lady Tigers 26-8 to take a 31-12 lead at the half. They then put the clamps on in the third quarter defensively as they held Temple scoreless in the period and pushed their lead to 52-12 going to the fourth.
Leading the Lady Dragons offensively was Aaliyah Barkley with a game-high 18 points, including making three 3-pointers. Also in double figures was Gabi Smith with 11 points, and Aysia Day added eight. Ten separate Pepperell players scored in the win.
The Lady Dragons will once again be at home on Monday when they host Paulding County at 6 p.m. for a non-region contest.