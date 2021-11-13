The Rome Swim Team hosted Paulding County and the Floyd County Schools’ teams for a meet on Thursday afternoon and continued their strong start to the 2021-22 season by sweeping the team competition.
The Rome Boys scored 137 points to take first over Paulding County (52), Model (49) and Armuchee (2), and the Lady Wolves scored 95 points to finish ahead of Model (53), Paulding County (52), Armuchee (4) and Pepperell (2).
The Rome Boys swept the individual events with 10 wins, including two each by Nathan Medley and Luke Gulledge. Medley won the 200 yard freestyle (1:44.98) and 100 yard butterfly (52.41), and Gulledge won the 100 yard freestyle (51.80) and 100 yard breaststroke (1:06.19).
Also earning individual top finishes for the Wolves were Philip Johnson in the 50 yard freestyle (23.92), Nicholas Johnson in the 500 yard freestyle (6:20.73), Andre Durand in the 100 yard backstroke (1:06.22), the 200 yard medley relay team of Gulledge, Durand, Philip Johnson and Cai Sabino (1:56.54), the 200 yard freestyle relay team of Philip Johnson, Sabino, Joseph Sisk and Medley (1:39.21) and the 400 yard freestyle relay team of Philip Johnson, Durand, Gulledge and Medley (3:33.30). The team had eight other top-three finishes.
The Lady Wolves had seven first-place finishes, including Maci Andrews who the 50 yard freestyle (26.67), Sarah Dangerfiled who won the 200 yard freestyle (2:40.02), Lily Cantrell who won the 100 yard butterfly (1:07.41), Izabella Jennings who won the 100 yard backstroke (1:12.76), the 200 yard medley relay team of Andrews, Donovan Fruland, Emily Davis and Carrie Twente (2:14.05), the 200 yard freestyle relay team of Andrews, Davis, Jennings and Cantrell (1:51.57) and the 400 yard freestyle relay team of Andrews, Davis, Jennings and Cantrell (4:12.13). They had seven other top-three finishes.
Model’s Natalie Long had the only first-place finish for the Lady Devils as she won the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 1:05.13. The Lady Devils had five other top-three finishes.
The Model Boys had six top-three finishes.
Rome will be back in action next Thursday when they visit Darlington at 4:30 p.m.