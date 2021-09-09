Another Friday has arrived, and there are some big local matchups on the schedule.
Rome, Darlington and Coosa are all at home while Model travels on the road. Armuchee, Pepperell and Unity Christian all have the night off before returning to action next week.
Here is a look at the matchups and what to expect as the teams battle under the Friday night lights:
Collins Hill (2-0) at Rome (2-0)
Time: 8 p.m.
Series History: Collins Hill leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Collins Hill won 28-14 at home on Sept. 25, 2020
Collins Hill Key Players: Sam Horn (QB, Sr.), Travis Hunter (WR/DB, Sr.), Dion Crawford (LB/TE, Jr.)
Rome Key Players: Bryson Hill (DB/RB, Sr.), Tyson Brown (DL, Jr.), Darius Smith (LB/RB, Jr.)
Outlook: This game has received a ton of attention locally, state-wide and even nationally. It’s probably the most anticipated matchup in the state of Georgia on Friday night if you ask any number of media members, high school football fans, high school and college coaches and anyone else with a pulse who knows about high school football in the state. There is going to be a lot of talent on the field at Barron Stadium with college prospects galore on both sides. Collins Hill is ranked as the No. 1 team in the state in Class 7A in almost every poll and is also ranked among the top teams in the country by MaxPreps as they are off to a hot start in 2021. Rome’s undefeated start isn’t shabby either as they have defeated Rockmart and Cherokee in their first two games with both their opponents ranked in their respective classification’s Top-10. Rome’s defense, which has shown to be pretty stingy early on this season, will be tested unlike anything they have seen so far as Collins Hill QB Sam Horn, a four-star Missouri commit, has the ability to make almost any throw on the field and plenty of targets to throw to led by Travis Hunter, a receiver and defensive back, who is ranked as one of the top prospects in the country for the class of 2022 regardless of position. Rome’s defense will need to get in the backfield to pressure the Eagles’ passing game and disrupt their running lanes or it could be another big night for Collins Hill’s offense. Rome’s offense will need to put some points on the board as well and look to get their strong running game going to possess the ball for long drives and eventually hit the Eagles’ defense with the play-action passing game. Get to your seats early on Friday, folks, because it’s sure to be a packed house at Barron. And those in attendance should be treated to a quite a game that will give the winner a ton of momentum heading into their respective region schedule or provide some extra motivation for the loser.
Prediction: Collins Hill wins, 24-20.
Heard County (3-0) at Darlington (1-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Heard County leads 2-1
Last Meeting: Heard County won 35-30 at home on Sept. 25, 2020
Heard County Key Players: Isaiah O’Neal (RB/LB, Sr.), Antwan Carter (RB/LB, Soph.), Jackson Akins (DL/OL, Sr.)
Darlington Key Players: Caleb Thompson (RB/DB, Sr.), Eli Thompson (WR/DB, Jr.), Jack Payne (QB/LB, Sr.)
Outlook: Darlington is coming off a strong performance on the road last week on both sides of the ball as they evened their 2021 record with a convincing win at St. Francis. They return home this Friday to host a very good Heard County team that is undefeated in the early season after solid wins over South Atlanta, Pepperell and Manchester. The Braves have a deep and talented team with plenty of speed and playmakers. Darlington’s No. 1 priority should be trying to contain Heard County’s running game that feature several steady ball-carriers. The Tigers’ running game is good in their own right with Caleb Thompson leading the charge after almost eclipsing the 100-yard mark last week. The Tigers need to have some success early before Heard County can settle in if they want to come out on top in this one. Expect another close game on the local scene.
Prediction: Heard County wins, 23-21.
Pickens (1-1) at Coosa (0-2)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Pickens leads 3-2
Last Meeting: Pickens won 10-0 at home on Sept. 25, 2020
Pickens Key Players: Kadyn Hampton (RB/LB, Jr.), Devin Hand (WR/CB, Sr.), Sam Streicher (QB, Soph.)
Coosa Key Players: Dalton Denton (RB/LB, Sr.), Harley Brock (WR/DB, Jr.), Andrew Holt (TE/LB, Jr.)
Outlook: The Eagles have struggled to open the season and are looking to right the ship before Region 7-AA play begins in a few week. The bad news is they have a Pickens team coming to town looking much-improved and capable of putting together a solid offensive night. The Dragons have shown the ability to throw and run with consistency early in 2021 with quarterback Sam Streicher commanding the offense. Coosa’s defense needs to force some turnovers and put their offense into plus field position. The Eagles’ offense showed some solid production last week in the run game against Armuchee, but turnovers cost them multiple chances to complete drives with scores. They can’t afford to do that again on Friday or they will remain winless.
Prediction: Pickens wins, 31-18.
Model (1-2) at Haralson County (2-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Model leads 7-4
Last Meeting: Haralson County won 49-7 at Model on Sept. 25, 2020
Model Key Players: Cade Espy (WR/DB, Sr.), Jermaine Campbell (RB/DB, Jr.), Daniel Jolly (RB/DB, Jr.)
Haralson County Key Players: Clay Hyatt (QB/LB, Sr.), Riley Bell (DE/TE, Sr.), Caden Hughes (RB/LB, Jr.)
Outlook: Model fans who make the trip to Tallapoosa for this game should expect to see a whole lot of running the football by Haralson County. And then they should expect to see even more running the football. The Rebels have become well-known in the last few years for simply lining up offensively, handing the ball off to one of their several strong running backs and daring the opposing defense to stop them. They can go on drives spanning whole quarters and shortening the game to just a few possessions apiece for each team. So Model must make the most of their offensive chances on Friday because they probably won’t get many. And they must force at least a couple three-and-outs by Haralson County’s offense. This young Devils team will see what they are made of against a tough, disciplined, well-coached bunch in Haralson County. It’s a tough matchup for Model with close to zero margin for error.
Prediction: Haralson County wins, 29-13.