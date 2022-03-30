There’s a little more on the line when you compete against your neighbors (and sometimes biggest rivals), and that was the case Tuesday at Barron Stadium as the seven local high schools got together for the Floyd County championships.
At the end of the night, however, it was the Rome girls and boys that earned the biggest bragging rights. The Wolves and Lady Wolves swept the team titles thanks to strong performances across the board from their deep roster of athletes.
The Rome boys finished with 270 total points to finish ahead of Darlington (180) and Model (96) in the top three. For the girls, the Lady Wolves racked up 247 points to take the top spot in front of Darlington (121.5) and Pepperell (117).
“It’s awesome to see so many people taking an interest again in track and field in this area,” said Rome head coach Nick Bridges. “I think the youth program we started several years ago has really pushed so many in the area, and so many kids that have been to those camps competed tonight not just for our team but for several other local teams.
“For us tonight, we had some personal bests and so many kids that contributed. We are happy to compete, and there is always something about that rivalry you get when local teams compete against each other. It makes you want to put out your best performance.”
The Rome boys were led by Bryson Hill who had several impressive individual performances, which included first-place finishes in the 100 meter dash with a time of 10.90, 300 meter hurdles with a 41.47 and long jump with a 21-1.
Other first-place finishers for the Wolves were Vincent Quilici in the 400 meter dash (51.09), Martel Hight in the 110 meter hurdles (16.34), Turner Curry in the pole vault (10-0), Nicholas Mayes in the triple jump (41-6.50), the 4x100 meter relay team (49.34), the 4x800 meter relay team (9:15.20), the 4x400 meter relay team (3:36.11) and the 4x200 meter relay team (1:31.11). Rome’s boys had 27 other top-five finishes.
The Rome girls were led by Miya Winston with three first-place finishes as she took the top spot in the 100 meter hurdles (15.80), long jump (17-2) and triple jump (37-0). Mackenzie Hight claimed two top finishes as she won the 300 meter hurdles (48.02) and the high jump (5-2).
The Lady Wolves had other first-place finishes from Christionna Maxwell in the 100 meter dash (12.75), Anniyah Williams in the 200 meter dash (25.51), the 4x100 meter relay team (43.18), the 4x400 meter relay team (4:20.30) and the 4x200 meter relay team (1:46.54). The Rome girls had 23 other top-five finishes.
The Darlington girls had a first-place finish from Zoe Rahn in the pole vault with a 8-0 to go along with 16 other top-five finishes.
On the boys side, Darlington had several top finishes including Grant Cross in the 3200 meter (10:37.17), Landon Liddle in the 800 meter (2:00.46), Patrick Shelley in the high jump (6-2) and Truitt Hayworth in the discus (110-2). The Tigers had 18 other top-five finishes.
“I thought we did a good job tonight and used it as an opportunity to get better,” said Darlington head coach Kevin Hunt. “We need to learn how to finish a little better, but overall we competed well. We had most of our kids competing in four events so I’m proud of them. We’ve still got a ways to go. We’ve got to get in better shape and get healthy. There was a lot of good competition here tonight, and I think our team did well to put us right in the middle of it.”
Unity Christian’s Lizzy Pardue earned a pair of first-place finishes as she won the 400 meter dash with a 57.62 and the 800 meter with a 2:22.07. The Unity Christian boys also claimed a first-place finish from Cooper Giddens in the 200 meter dash with a 22.58.
The Pepperell girls were led by Madison Baxter who won both the discus (88-10) and shot put (30-3), and the Lady Dragons had 14 other top-three finishes.
Armuchee’s Shelby Green claimed first in the girls’ 1600 meter with a 5:23.80, and the Lady Indians also won the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 11:27.00.
Coosa’s Sophia Cook had the Lady Eagles lone first-place finish by winning the 3200 meter with an 11:58.32.
The Model boys’ third-place team finish was led by Jeremias Heard who won the shot put (47-0.50) and Simon Schabort who won the 1600 meter (4:24.37). The Devils had nine other top-five finishes.
All the local teams that competed Tuesday will now enter April looking to prepare for their respective region meets with just a few regular-season meets remaining on the schedule.