Rome High athletics once again showed its depth of talent Wednesday afternoon as a ceremony was held at the Rome College and Career Academy to honor nine signees across multiple sports who will continue their careers at the next level.
The signing ceremony was the third hosted by Rome this school year that included multiple signees, and the final one before graduation next week as each athlete officially moves on to begin their college careers.
“This is our third signing of the year because we try to break it up with some signing in the fall, some in February and the rest at the end of the school year. We’ve had a quite a few already, and finishing with a big group like this certainly makes you proud,” Rome athletic director Chris Boden said. “Our coaches do such an incredible job developing these kids, and the kids have a great work ethic and attitude. All credit in the world goes to them for making it happen. Not many get to move on from high school to play college sports, so it is a special accomplishment for these signees.”
Each of the nine signees Wednesday were introduced by one of their coaches as they talked about the signees’ accomplishments and the hard work they put in to achieve signing to compete on the college level.
Rome head football coach John Reid introduced two signees — Will Bray, who will continue his career at West Georgia, and Grant Bullard, who will continue his career at Gardner-Webb.
Rome head cheerleading coach Jordan Keith followed by introducing Amaya Linley, who signed to continue her cheerleading career at Life, while Rome head track and field and cross country coach Nick Bridges introduced Tucker Wright, who will continue his running career at Furman.
Rome head tennis coach Tori Overby talked about two signees who will each play locally at Shorter — Erin Coleman and Danielle Hernandez.
Reinhardt wrestling signee Albert Tre Goodgame was then introduced by Rome assistant wrestling coach Emanuel Woods.
Rome head boys soccer coach Luis Goya concluded the ceremony by introducing two of his players who signed to play college soccer — Alex Perez (Minot State) and Jason Cux (Shorter).
Boden said competing at Rome has certainly helped prepare the athletes for the challenges of college athletics.
“The rigor at the level we compete at in Class AAAAAA is very difficult,” Boden said. “That gets them ready for what they are going to face at the college level. There are no easy games here, and that makes it even more amazing how good our teams have been across the board. It’s been fun to watch outstanding competition every day.”
As the signees and the rest of the Rome senior class get ready to graduate next week, Boden said he has enjoyed watching where the seniors have come from since starting freshman year to now.
“It’s fun seeing these kids grow up from ninth grade and the maturation they have gone through in those years,” Boden said. “And I think it was important to see what a big crowd we had today for this ceremony to show so many people supporting these student-athletes. That’s the kind of community we have at Rome High, where everyone wants to show their support for the hard work these athletes have put in.”