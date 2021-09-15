ROME – Wednesday's showdown at State Mutual Stadium between the Rome Braves (55-59) and the Hickory Crawdads (45-67) has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions.
The High-A East matchup will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday. Game 1 will start at 5 p.m. EDT Thursday and approximately 35 minutes after it concludes Game 2 will begin.
Tickets for this evening's game can be exchanged for any other home game throughout the rest of the 2021 Rome Braves season, and they can be exchanged at any time at the Rome Braves Box Office. For more information, fans can call the Rome Braves Box Office at 706-378-5144.
Tomorrow night marks the final Thirsty Thursday of the 2021 season. Fans can purchase 12oz fountain drinks and domestic draft beers for just $2 all game long.
For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit RomeBraves.com/Promotions or call the Rome Braves Box Office at 706-378-5144.