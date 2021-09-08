Asheville took a 1-0 lead on a C.J. Stubbs RBI single in the first inning. Rome plated the game’s next three runs on a pair of long balls. Zach Daniels answered with a solo Home Run in the bottom of the fourth and the Tourists trailed 3-2 after four.
Rome scored twice in the top of the fifth thanks to a two-out, two-run single by Vaughn Grissom. The Tourists responded in the bottom of the inning thanks in part to a pair of Braves errors. Stubbs drove in JC Correa with another RBI single and Yainer Diaz hit a go-ahead Grand Slam with two outs in the frame.
Asheville added three more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, once again using two Braves errors to their advantage. Those three insurance runs became key when Rome rallied for five runs in the top of the ninth to tie the game.
In the bottom of the ninth, Diaz worked a two-out walk to extend the inning and Abreu needed only one pitch to deliver the game-winner. Cesar Gomez starred out of the Tourists bullpen with 3.2 innings pitched and only two earned runs allowed. Both starting pitchers, Asheville’s Kyle Gruller and Rome’s William Woods, pitched three innings.
The Tourists snapped the Braves’ five-game win streak with the victory and recorded their third walk-off win in the process.
In other recent Rome Braves news:
Braves add Dodd, Valdes in latest roster moves
ROME, GA — The Rome Braves, High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, have announced four roster moves ahead of Tuesday's series-opener at the Asheville Tourists.
Right-handed pitcher Emmanuel Ramirez has been promoted to Double-A Mississippi. The Dominican Republic native joined Rome's roster from the M-Braves on Aug. 3 and posted a 3.86 ERA in seven appearances with the High-A Braves. Ramirez recorded 20 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched in Rome.
Infielder Brett Langhorne has been transferred to the 7-Day Injured List. The Carson-Newman alum has hit .189 with 7 home runs and 23 RBI in 68 games as an R-Brave this summer.
In corresponding moves, left-handed pitcher Dylan Dodd and catcher Javier Valdes have been promoted to High-A Rome.
Dodd, Atlanta's third-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, is considered the 18th-ranked prospect in the Braves farm system. The Southeast Missouri State product garnered a 4.91 ERA in eleven innings with Low-A Augusta.
Valdes, a 21st round pick in the 2019 Draft, comes to Rome from the Florida Complex League where he hit .063 in five games. Originally from Miami, Fla., Valdes spent much of the 2021 season with the Low-A GreenJackets.
The Rome roster now has 29 active, 4 injured, and 1 inactive players.