ROME, GA – The R-Braves (51-56) netted an extra-innings victory in Sunday’s series-finale over the Winston-Salem Dash (39-68). Rome came from behind to force extras, then walked it off with a game-winning sacrifice fly by Drew Campbell in the eleventh inning.
Both sides started the scoring early. Winston-Salem scored the game’s first run in the top of the first, then Rome responded with an RBI double from Riley Delgado the following half-inning. Delgado’s big hit drove in Cody Milligan to tie it up. After four scoreless innings, the Dash added another run to take a 2-1 advantage. Fortunately for the home crowd, Shean Michel knotted things up once again with a solo blast above the batter’s eye, his fourth homer of the season, to make it a 2-2 ballgame.
Neither side threatened in the ninth frame, sending the game into extras. Although the Dash and R-Braves found themselves with a runner at third in the tenth inning, the two offenses were unsuccessful in driving in the go-ahead run. After Benjamin Dum kept things scoreless in the top of the eleventh, a sacrifice fly from Drew Campbell allowed Milligan to touch home plate and lift Rome to a 3-2 victory.
Delgado led the team in hits, going 2-for-4 with one double and an RBI. Michel (1-for-5, HR, RBI, R) was the only other R-Brave to tally a hit on Sunday afternoon. Milligan, who finished 0-for-4, scored twice in the victory.
Mitch Stallings produced one of his best starts of the season, going five innings and allowing just one earned run on four hits. The Duke alum struck out five and issued no walks. Coleman Huntley pitched four innings and surrendered one run one three hits while striking out four. Dum earned the win (1-1; 1BB, 1K) after tossing two scoreless frames in extra innings.
With Sunday’s win, the R-Braves finish with five wins in this six-game series. Rome, winners of five-in-a-row, is now five games below .500 with a 51-56 record.
Up Next
Rome sits fourth in the High-A East South. They are 23 games behind division-leading Bowling Green, 18 games behind second-place Greensboro, and 6 games behind third-place Greenville.
The R-Braves hit the road next week for their final away series of the 2021 season. Rome will play six games in six games against the Asheville Tourists starting on Tuesday. Games will start at 6:35 p.m. EDT Tuesday through Friday, 6:05 p.m. Saturday, and 1:05 p.m. Sunday.
In other recent Rome Braves action:
Efficient Pitching from McSteen Downs Dash
ROME, GA – The Rome Braves (50-56) defeated the High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, the Winston-Salem Dash (39-67), 7-3 on Saturday at State Mutual Stadium behind a solid start from starting pitcher Jake McSteen and another strong night at the plate.
Rome scored the first run in the bottom of the first after Drew Campbell doubled to left to score Cody Milligan.
The Braves later plated three more runs in the home half of the third. Campbell singled and then advanced to second on the throw to score Riley Delgado. Vaughn Grissom then singled to drive in Campbell and Milligan. This made the score 4-0 Braves.
Rome plated two additional runs in the next two innings. In the fourth, Milligan reached base on a fielder’s choice and this scored Rusber Estrada. Jesse Franklin V then hit his 23rd home run of the season in the home half of the fifth.
Delgado scored the final run of the game for the Braves in the bottom of the eighth after he singled to score Beau Philip.
The Dash plated all three of their runs in the top of the ninth. After giving up four straight hits that scored the three runs, Emmanuel Ramirez struck out three in a row to end the game.
Franklin V went 2-for-4 and had a home run, and Delgado went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
McSteen got the start for Rome and tossed seven innings, gave up four hits, no runs and struck out six.
Late Game Offense Nets Comeback Win for Braves
ROME, GA – The Rome Braves (49-56) defeated the High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, the Winston-Salem Dash (39-66), 6-3 on Friday evening at State Mutual Stadium behind key offense late in the game and solid pitching.
Rome plated the game’s first run in the bottom of the second. Brett Langhorne reached base on a fielding error, and this scored Beau Philip.
Winston-Salem answered back quickly in the third and tied the game thanks to a solo home run to left. The Dash quickly scored two more runs and took the lead in this inning.
The Braves came back within a run in the bottom of the fourth after Vaughn Grissom hit his first home run as a Rome Brave. This made the score 3-2 Winston-Salem.
Rome did not score again until the eighth inning, and this was the inning that put the R-Braves in the win column tonight. Carlos Martinez singled and then advanced to second on the throw to score Grissom and Jesse Franklin V to put the Braves in the lead 4-3. Shean Michel then added on a couple of insurance runs after he singled to left to score Philip and Martinez.
Grissom went 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored. Martinez went 3-for-3 and had two RBI.
Solid pitching was key in tonight’s victory for Rome. Darius Vines tossed five innings tonight and gave up one earned run on six hits and struck out eight. Jake Higginbotham pitched two innings in relief and struck out three. Justin Yeager (W, 2-3) tossed two innings, gave up one hit and struck out four.