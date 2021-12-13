It was a packed day of action on the basketball courts around the area with several teams competing in region or non-region contests on Saturday.
Their were multiple impressive wins, including the Rome girls and boys sweeping a pair of Region 5-AAAAAA matchups at home against Dalton.
Here are some details on some of Saturday's local games:
Rome boys 62, Dalton 41
The Wolves held a lead for most of the contest on Saturday but put the game away with a huge fourth quarter to earn a convincing region win on their home court.
Rome (4-1, 1-1 in 5-AAAAAA) led the visiting Catamounts 42-32 after three quarters before outscoring them 20-9 in the final period to put an exclamation point on the victory.
Leading the charge for the Wolves offensively was Jay'Quan Nelson with 22 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Jonathan Heath and Braxton Wade were also in double figures in scoring with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Rome is back on the road on Tuesday for another region contest at Douglas County starting at 7:30 p.m. They will play in the first round of the Rome Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament at Armuchee High on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. against Pepperell.
Rome girls 74, Dalton 41
The Lady Wolves put together a strong team effort to roll to an dominant region win at home on Saturday.
Rome (3-3, 1-1 in 5-AAAAAA) built a big halftime lead thanks to a 22-6 advantage in the second quarter and continued to add on in the second half as they spread the ball around offensively and were stingy on the defensive end to put the Lady Catamounts away for good.
The Lady Wolves had 10 different players score in the contest led by Pinky Nation's game-high 17 points. Nene Adams added 10, Breana Griffin scored nine and Anniyah Williams contributed eight.
Rome is on the road on Tuesday at Douglas County at 6 p.m. for another region matchup. They will then play their first game in the Rome Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament at Armuchee High on Thursday at 4 p.m. against the winner of the Pepperell-Unity Christian first-round matchup.
Model boys 62, Temple 49
The Blue Devils were tested in the second half but closed the game out strong as they earned a double-digit, non-region win on Saturday at home.
Model (3-1) led 29-17 at the half, but Temple battled back to cut the deficit to 41-33 going to the fourth quarter. The Devils closed it out by outscoring the Tigers 22-16 in the fourth with some clutch buckets and free throws.
Derion Richardson was Model's top scorer with 13 points, including hitting three 3s. Jakeness Heard contributed 11 points, Cole Mathis and Dane Fisher each scored 10 and Ja'lyn Searchy added nine.
Model will next play in the Rome Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Armuchee High against Woodland.
Darlington girls 60, Trion 37
The Lady Tigers continued their impressive early-season run by easily coasting past Trion to remain unbeaten.
Darlington (7-0) jumped out to a 20-8 lead after one quarter and led 31-17 at the half before sealing the game altogether with a 24-7 advantage in the third quarter.
The Lady Tigers got a quartet of double-digit scoring performances to lead the way with JyJy Johnson recording the top total with 14 points. Emmaline Ratledge scored 13, Evie Shadday added 12 on four made 3-pointers and Georgeanna Dempsey contributed 10 points.
Darlington will next play on Wednesday in the opening round of the Rome Seven Hills Rotar Christmas Tournament at Armuchee High against Model at 7 p.m.
Unity Christian girls 53, Praise Academy 25
The Lady Lions trailed after one quarter but grabbed the momentum in the second and never gave it back as they ran past Praise Academy for a convincing home win on Saturday.
Unity Christian (3-2) was behind 10-9 following the opening quarter of action, but outscored visiting Praise Academy 18-6 in the second and kept up the pace in the second half, outscoring them 10-5 in the third and 16-4 in the fourth.
Julia Yadkowski led the Lady Lions with 12 points and also added seven rebounds. Bekah Wisener scored 10 points and added six assists, and Kyla Marcos had nine points and 11 rebounds.
Unity Christian will open play in the Rome Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament on Wednesday at 4 p.m. vs. Pepperell at Armuchee High.
Praise Academy boys 56, Unity Christian 55
The Lions suffered a tough one-point loss in region play on Saturday after a back and forth contest that went down to the final few possessions.
Unity Christian (2-4, 1-1) trailed 28-27 at the half and 44-39 after three but fought back in the fourth quarter before falling a point short of the comeback.
Austin Wilkerson led the Lions with 21 points. Bryson Marcos added 13, and Bailey Mohler was also in double figures with 10.
Unity Christian will play in the first round of the Rome Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament on Wednesday at Armuchee High at 5:30 p.m. against Armuchee.