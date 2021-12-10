The Rome boys and girls each secured a home win against Dawson County on Thursday.
The 200 medley relay of Schirmacher, Durand, Sisk and Hewitt started off the night with a first-place finish.
Joseph Sisk followed with a first-place finish in the 200 IM and came in second for the 100 butterfly.
Phillip Johnson won the 50 yard freestyle and also had a first-place finish in the 100 butterfly.
Andre Durand won the 100 freestyle and also finished first in the 100 breaststroke with Logan Stahl coming in second.
Nicolas Johnson finished second in the 100 freestyle and finished first in the 100 backstroke with both being his personal best.
P. Johnson, Stahl, Durand and Sisk picked up a first-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay.
Cai Sabino came in first place for the diving competition while setting a new school record in the 11 dive contest. Phillip Woodell clinched second also besting the old school record from 2018.
On the girls side, Jennings, Cantrell, Davis and Andrews clinched first in both the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay.
Lily Cantrell finished first for the 200 freestyle with her top performance and achieved a first-place finish in the 100 breaststroke with Donovan Fruland coming in second with her best time of the season.
Emily Davis got a second-place finish in the 50 yard freestyle and her top time clinching first place in the 100 backstroke with Izzy Jennings following in second place.
Maci Andrews finished first in the 50 freestyle and also won the 100 freestyle
Abigail Cooper won the girls diving competition.
Both Rome teams will be back in the pool at home next Thursday to host River Ridge and Central-Carroll. This will be their final competition before Winter Break.