The Rome boys remained unbeaten in the early season as they defeated Cartersville on Thursday by a 6-1 score at Barron Stadium.
The Wolves (4-0) got goals from six different players as they displayed their well-balanced offensive attack. Scoring goals were Gonzalo Lemus, Victor Valencia, Alex Chun, Steven Paredes, Junior Morente and Josh Hernandez.
Rome had multiple players contributed assists as well with Valencia dishing out three, Paredes with two and Hernandez with one.
"The team did a great job defending our turf," said Rome head coach Luis Goya. "Even though we have a few players injured we were able to come out hard and finish our game with a victory. The player of the game tonight was Guillermo Jimenes. His versatility, confidence and consistency in every single game makes him a unique player and a valuable asset to the team."
The Wolves will have a few days off before hosting Northwest Whitfield for another tough non-region test on Friday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
In other recent prep soccer action:
Rome girls, 5, Chapel Hill 3
The Lady Wolves earned a non-region home win on Wednesday thanks to some well-balanced scoring.
Rome (1-4) was led by Sophie Clowdus with two goals. Emily Cooper, Corrine Zumbrunn and Abby Levesque added one goal apiece. Clowdus and Ashley Martin each contributed one assist as well.
Julissa Lemus had a big night at goalkeeper with 20 saves for Rome.
The Lady Wolves also played on Thursday at home against Cartersville, losing by a 3-1 score. They will next be on the field on Tuesday when they visit Calhoun for a non-region contest starting at 5:30 p.m.