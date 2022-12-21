Both the Rome boys and Darlington girls showed resiliency on Tuesday as each team bounced back from tough losses in the Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament semifinals to claim victories in the third-place games at Berry College's Cage Center.
Here are the details on the Wolves' and Lady Tigers' wins to end the tournament on a high note:
Rome boys 60, Chattooga 50
Despite a tight first half that put the Wolves behind 26-24 going into the locker room, they rallied for a big third quarter to turn things around and hold on for a confidence-building win to claim third place at the annual Christmas Tournament.
Rome (7-2) stayed within striking distance over the first two quarters, but Chattooga (6-4) maintained a slight upper hand to claim the two-point halftime lead. However, the Wolves dominated the third quarter, knocking down several clutch shots, to outscore the Indians 20-8 in the period and take a 44-34 advantage to the final quarter where they did enough to hold on for the win.
Rome actually built its lead to 13 early in the fourth before Chattooga charged back with a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to 51-45, but several big free throws in the final minutes sealed the deal.
Cameron Keith scored a game-high 20 points for the Wolves, including knocking down four 3-pointers. Braxton Wade was also in double figures with 11, Marquez Elston added eight and Darnell Collins and Jamiel Williams each scored seven.
Chattooga had a trio of scorers in double figures with Dan Meyer leading the way with 14 points. Trey Smith added 12, and Quarry Gibson contributed 10.
Rome will next play on Dec. 28 when it takes on Coahulla Creek in the Big Blue Classic at Model High starting at 6 p.m.
Darlington girls 38, Armuchee 18
The Lady Tigers took control of the game midway through the first quarter and didn't look back to sail to a third-place game win.
Darlington (9-2) trailed 8-3 in the opening period but finished the quarter on a 9-0 run to lead 12-8 going to the second. It then outscored Armuchee (8-5) 11-2 in the second quarter to take a 23-10 halftime lead.
In the second half, the Lady Tigers methodically pushed the lead higher and suffocated Armuchee with their stingy defense as the closest the Lady Indians got over the final two quarters was a 12-point deficit.
Darlington's top scorer was JyJy Johnson who finished with a game-high 14 points. Caroline Brewster added nine, including a pair of 3s, and Caroline Jordan scored five.
No Armuchee player reached double figures as its leading scorer was Jaslyn Edwards with six points. Bailey Tomlin added five.
Darlington will next play on Dec. 28 against Cass in the Christian Heritage Tournament starting at 10 a.m.
Armuchee will have a couple weeks off before traveling to Bowdon on Jan. 4 for a 6 p.m. non-region contest.