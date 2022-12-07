The Rome boys and Coosa girls each picked up region wins on Tuesday night while several other teams were in action as well.
Here is some info on several of those games:
Rome boys 53, Woodstock 44
The Wolves went on the road and made some clutch plays in the second half to pull out a victory in their region opener on Tuesday.
Rome (3-1, 1-0 6-AAAAAA) held a slim 22-20 lead at the half before outscoring Woodstock 18-14 in the third to push the advantage to 40-34 and then sealed the game with a 13-10 mark in the fourth.
Braxton Wade led the Wolves with a game-high 21 points, including knocking down three 3-pointers. Cameron Keith was also in double figures with 14 points, and Parko Smith added seven.
Rome will return to its home court on Friday to host Allatoona in another region matchup starting at 7:30 p.m.
Coosa girls 40, Dade County 32
The Lady Eagles continued to show improvement and rallied for a huge fourth quarter to earn a comeback win on their home court in region play on Tuesday.
Coosa (2-4, 1-1 7-A Division I) found itself behind 29-24 on the scoreboard after three quarters against the Lady Wolverines but completely owned the final period, outscoring the visitors 16-3 to battle back for the victory. The Lady Eagles knocked down four 3s in the fourth to help its comeback efforts.
Leading the scoring for Coosa was Abby Jacobs with 13 points, including three 3s. Riyah Manley was also in double figures with 10 points. MaKenna Manley added eight, and Brooke McClellan contributed seven.
The Lady Eagles will look to keep the momentum going on Friday when they travel to Darlington for another region contest starting at 6 p.m.
Woodstock girls 48, Rome 46
The Lady Wolves battled for four quarter but came up just short in a road loss to open region play on Tuesday.
Rome (2-3, 0-1 6-AAAAAA) trailed 28-23 at the half but rallied back in front thanks to a 16-8 advantage in the third quarter. But host Woodstock finished the game strong, holding the Lady Wolves to just seven points in the final period to close out the win.
Rome was led in scoring by Breana Griffin with 16 points. Jermiya Winston added 15 of her own.
The Lady Wolves will look to bounce back on Friday when they host Allatoona at 6 p.m. for another region matchup.
In other local scores from Tuesday:
Coosa boys 69, Dade County 50
Armuchee girls 81, Dalton Academy 8
Armuchee boys 65, Dalton Academy 43
Model boys 54, Fannin County 40
Fannin County girls 55, Model 35
Sonoraville boys 83, Unity Christian 41
Sonoraville girls 73, Unity Christian 27