It was a busy morning at Ridge Ferry Park on Saturday as a large field of teams got together for the running of the 30th Ridge Ferry Invitational cross country meet, and Rome's Tucker Wright and Armuchee's Shelby Green each had impressive efforts in their respective races.
Wright put on an incredible performance to take first place in the varsity boys' race with a time of 15:51.4, and Green was equally as dominant in the girls' race as she cruised to a top individual finish with a time of 18:31.0. Both efforts were close to third seconds ahead of the second-place finisher in each race.
Wright's championship run led the Wolves to a second-place team finish for the boys as they narrowly finished behind North Paulding by one point in the standings. Rome had two other top-10 finishers individually as Jonah Campbell took fifth (16:43.8) and John Glick took seventh.
Rounding out the Wolves' team score of 64 was Bo Bushnell in 15th with a 17:36.5 and Andy Martinez in 38th with an 18:29.1.
The Armuchee boys came in fourth as a team with a score of 113, and Darlington was right behind in fifth at 114. The Indians were led by Ben Owens in 11th (17:06.6), and Matthew Campbell (21st, 17:51.5), Trace Harris (22nd, 17.58.3), Sam Lindley (25th, 18:03.3) and Landon England (39th, 18:30.5) completed the team score.
The Tigers' top finishers was Grant Cross who placed third individually with a 16:40.3. Ryan Glass was the next highest finisher in 14th with a 17:35.1, and Anthony Natarella (31st, 18:19.8), Hayes Parsa (34th, 18:20.6) and Aiden Parsa (35th, 18:23.2) rounded out the team score.
Model's boys finished eighth as a team with a score of 216 as they were led by Eli Moon (18th, 17:46.9) and Owen Fincher (27th, 18:05.7), and Coosa's boys came in 15th with Jesse Holcomb posting the Eagles' top finish in 64th with a time of 19:21.5.
On the girls side, Green's first-place finish helped lead the Lady Indians to a fifth-place effort as a team with a score of 144. Teammate Marissa Kimple came in second individually with a 19:05.4, and Sophie Thacker (44th, 23:34.1), Grace Fellows (54th, 24:03.5) and Addison Ayers (63rd, 25:04.9) completed the team totals.
Rome's girls were the next highest local finisher in the team standings in 10th with a 229. Coosa (11th, 238), Darlington (12th, 320) and Model (15th, 363) completed the other local team scores.
The Lady Eagles had a pair of top five individual finishers with Sophia Cook taking third with a 19:23.5 and Alishia Cook coming in fifth with a 20:24.6.
The Lady Wolves' top finishers were Emma Lindenmayer (25th, 22:30.2) and Addie Cordle (34th, 23:01.5).
Darlington's highest individual finishers was Annie Beauchamp (64th, 25:05.3), and Model's top individual was Sydney Sutton (62nd, 25:01.5).
The top four in the girls team standings were Creekview (96), Lovett (100), River Ridge (106) and Woodland (109).
Darlington and Coosa will both next compete at the Run at the Rock at Woodland High on Saturday starting at 8 a.m., Armuchee and Model will each run at the Carrollton Orthopedic Invitational on Sept. 10 and Rome will make the trip to John Hunt Park in Huntsville, Ala. to run in The Southern Showcase on Sept. 17.