Rome faced some adversity on Thursday night but were able to dig down deep and battle through it to remain alive in the Region 5-AAAAAA Tournament as well as clinch a berth in the Class AAAAAA State Tournament in the process.
The Lady Wolves battled three tough opponents starting with Alexander in the opening round of the region tournament at Rome High and had to go to three sets to pull out the victory over the Lady Cougars. Rome won the opening set 25-17, but Alexander bounced back to take the second set 25-23. The Lady Wolves then battled back from an early deficit in the third set to clinch the match by taking the set 15-13.
That win pushed Rome into the quarterfinals of the bracket where they met Dalton. The Lady Wolves dropped the first set in a back-and-forth battle by a 25-21 score. Then after leading for most of the second set, Rome saw Dalton fight back with a late run and earn a 26-24 win to sweep the match.
After dropping into the loser's bracket and with their season on the line, Rome showed their toughness and determination as they played well with their backs against the wall and defeated Paulding County in two sets 25-19, 25-16.
The victory advanced the Lady Wolves (24-12) further in the region tournament bracket as they will take on Carrollton in another elimination match on Saturday at 11 a.m., but more importantly assured Rome of being one of the final four teams standing in the tournament and clinching a State berth.
"I'm not sure why, but we seemed to put a lot of pressure on ourselves tonight in the first couple matches," said Rome head coach Katie Price. "But maybe now that we've played three matches (at the region tournament), we've got the jitters out. Hopefully we can play a little more loose now and play our game, which is more of a free-flowing, fun style of volleyball."
A few standouts on the night individually for Rome included Hunter Macfarland, Donovan Fruland, Dei' Gibbons, Jada Johnson, Chantiya Johnson and Grace Buck.
Price said one of the goals since her team started practice this season was to earn a State berth and it was good to see them accomplish that on Thursday night.
"The whole season the girls have been patiently waiting and working for this moment," said Price. "They performed well when it mattered most. I don't think they knew how big of a target they had on their back coming into the region tournament as one of the top two seeds. It wasn't easy, but they were able to get it done tonight. Making it to State should show the girls that all their hard work is paying off. Now, we want to come back on Saturday and play our best volleyball to give ourselves a chance to win a region title."
In other news from the Region 5-AAAAAA Volleyball Tournament on Thursday:
Rome duo earns All-Region honors
Prior to the competition getting started on Thursday at the Region 5-AAAAAA Tournament, the teams paused for opening ceremonies and an awards presentation.
The All-Region First and Second Teams as well as the Player of the Year honors, which were all voted on by the region coaches, were announced, and two Rome players were among those selected. Rome sophomore libero Hunter Macfarland earned a spot on the All-Area First Team, and junior hitter Donovan Fruland was named to the All-Area Second Team.
Carrollton's Olivia Dickson was named the Region 5-6A Player of the Year.