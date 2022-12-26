Rome will once again be buzzing with high school football talent this week as the city and Barron Stadium host the Georgia Elite Classic.
The events get underway on Tuesday with some of the top players from all over the state from 8th grade up through high school seniors registering and checking in for a couple days of practice, evaluation and activities followed by the games to be held at Barron Stadium on Thursday.
In all, four games will be played on Thursday, starting with 8th-grade All-Star Game at 10 a.m. The Senior All-Star Game will follow at 12:45 p.m., the Junior All-Star Game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and the Freshmen-Sophomore All-Star Game will wrap up the slate starting at 6:15 p.m.
Several local players will get the chance to showcase their skills after receiving invites to the event. In the Senior game which will be divided up into the National and American teams, Rome's Tyson Brown and Grant Bullard, Pepperell's DJ Rogers and Alex Rhoades and Model's Daniel Jolly will all play as part of the National roster.
Locals playing in the Junior game as part of the National team will be Rome's Reece Fountain, Justin Terrell and Joe Wilkinson, Pepperell's Eliot Goggans, Coosa's Connor Soales and Darlington's Truitt Hayworth. Darlington's Talan Shirey will play on the American team.
Competing in the Sophomore-Freshman game as part of the Sophomore roster will be Darlington's Joel Lowenberg and Coosa's Harrison East. Pepperell's Sam Ross and Darlington's Myles Twyman will be on the opposite side on the Freshman team.
There are two local representatives competing in the 8th-grade game from Model as Sebastian Castaneda will play on the American team and Collin Watson will play on the National team.
For more information on the Georgia Elite Classic, including rosters, schedule of events, ticket and fan info and more, visit www.GeorgiaEliteClassic.com.