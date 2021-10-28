It’s late in the season and some teams have secured their postseason spots while others are still fighting to punch their tickets.
It will be a busy night around Rome and Floyd County with four local teams hosting games and two on the road, but each one of them has high stakes, including a matchup between top teams in Region 5-AAAAAA between Rome and Douglas County and a game that could decide which team moves on to the postseason and which one doesn’t as Armuchee hosts Gordon Lee.
Here’s a look at all of the matchups and what to expect:
Douglas County (7-1, 4-1) at Rome (6-2, 4-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Rome leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Rome won 16-17 at Douglas County on Nov. 13, 2020
Rome Key Players: Martel Hight (WR/DB, Jr.), DK Daniel (WR/DB, Soph.), Alto Moore (LB, Soph.)
Douglas County Key Players: LaTrelle Murrell (RB, Jr.), Zacheriah Keith (DL, Jr.), Mitchell Moultrie (DL/OL, Sr.)
Outlook: The top of the standings in Region 5-AAAAAA are very interesting with Rome, South Paulding, Carrollton, Douglas County all sitting with just one region loss and Alexander right there behind the pack with two region losses. There are still a lot of scenarios that could play out that involve tiebreakers and such, but the best thing the Wolves can do is take care of what they can control and that is winning the games they have in front of them. That starts this Friday when they host Douglas County at Barron Stadium. The Tigers are in a similar position as Rome as they want to solidify their playoff position by winning their final two games against the Wolves and Carrollton. They have a strong team that has beaten some quality opponents, and their only loss came to the same South Paulding team that handed Rome their lone region defeat to open the 5-AAAAAA schedule. Since then, Rome has been a team on a mission. You could say they have a little mean streak or a point to prove. They have shown they can win with big numbers on offense or they can win with their tough, hard-nosed defense like they did last week in a 16-6 victory at Alexander. No matter which way it happens, they have found a way to win over the last four games. That won’t stop this week as they take another step toward staying in contention for a region championship.
Prediction: Rome wins 33-18.
Gordon Lee (4-4, 1-2) at Armuchee (5-2, 1-2)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Gordon Lee leads 23-20-1
Last Meeting: Gordon Lee won 49-14 at home on Nov. 13, 2020
Armuchee Key Players: Austin Stacy (RB/DB, Sr.), Chandler Desanto (QB, Jr.), Ryland Steen (LB/RB, Soph.)
Gordon Lee Key Players: Nate Dunfee (RB/DB, Jr.), Penn Askew (LB/RB, Sr.), Chandler Brown (DL/OL, Sr.)
Outlook: The Indians know exactly what is on the line on Friday when they welcome Gordon Lee to The Reservation. A win almost assuredly means a trip to the playoffs, and a loss would make it very difficult on them to continue their season past next week. Injuries have made it even more tough on Armuchee with losses of multiple key players recently as well. But they aren’t looking back. They are only focused on what is in front of them. Armuchee will look to slow down Gordon Lee’s running game, which has been one of the few bright spots on the offensive side of the ball in an up and down season for the Trojans. The Indians’ defense has been able to force several turnovers this year as well, and a few in this one would be extremely helpful. Expect a motivated bunch and focused effort with the Indians doing just enough in the fourth to pull off a massive victory.
Prediction: Armuchee wins 30-24.
Pepperell (3-5, 2-2) at Chattooga (5-3, 4-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Pepperell leads 22-14
Last Meeting: Pepperell won 28-13 at home on Nov. 13, 2020
Pepperell Key Players: DJ Rogers (RB/DB, Jr.), Gage Owens (DB/WR, Jr.), Jon Shields (WR/DB, Sr.)
Chattooga Key Players: Nic Hester (QB/DB, Soph.), Lashaun Lester (RB/LB, Sr.), Zander Cook (DL/TE, Sr.)
Outlook: The Dragons got a huge comeback win last week against Model to give them the inside track on a playoff spot. But they aren’t satisfied with that. They want to improve their standing in the region, and they have a chance to do that this week when they travel to Summerville to take on Chattooga. These two teams have played some incredible back-and-forth games over the years so the fans should expect a good one once again. Chattooga is coming off their first region loss last Friday at Fannin County so they will be looking to bounce back and secure the No. 2 seed and a home playoff game in the first round with a win. This is a matchup of two teams with dynamic running games led by Pepperell’s DJ Rogers and Chattooga’s combo of Lashaun Lester and Nic Hester. The Indians should have a little more gas in the tank in the fourth quarter, however, and be able to secure a close victory.
Prediction: Chattooga wins 31-21.
Walker (1-7, 0-2) at Darlington (8-1, 3-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Darlington leads 7-0
Last Meeting: Darlington won 46-7 at Walker on Nov. 13, 2020
Darlington Key Players: Caleb Thompson (RB/DB, Sr.), Joel Lowenberg (LB/RB, Fr.), Eli Thompson (WR/DB, Jr.)
Walker Key Players: Jackson Kraal (RB/LB, Sr.), Harrison Mcclure (QB/DB, Sr.), James Simpson (DB/WR, Sr.)
Outlook: The Tigers have already clinched the region title, but there is still plenty of fire as they head into their final home game of the regular season on Friday. They welcome a struggling Walker team that would like nothing more than to ruin Senior Night for Darlington and end the Tigers’ win streak at eight. But the Darlington playmakers aren’t likely to let that happen, including running back Caleb Thompson, who is coming off a 200-plus yard effort last week at North Cobb Christian. This one is a mismatch, plain and simple. Tigers keep rolling and head into an off week with a dominant win as they prepare to turn their focus to the postseason.
Prediction: Darlington wins 41-10.
Fannin County (7-1, 4-0) at Coosa (1-7, 1-3)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: First Meeting
Coosa Key Players: DJ Hames (RB/DB, Jr.), Harley Brock (WR/DB, Jr.), Dalton Denton (RB/LB, Sr.)
Fannin County Key Players: Seth Reece (QB/DB, Sr.), Andrew Waldrep (LB/RB, Jr.), Cason Owensby (LB/RB, Sr.)
Outlook: The Eagles have had some struggles in 2021, and the schedule gets no easier this Friday when they welcome Fannin County, who defeated Chattooga last week to take a big step towards clinching a region title. The Rebels have been running through 7-AA, putting up big numbers en route to what they hope is a second straight region crown. Seth Reece is the main threat for Fannin County as he has done a little bit of everything on offense so far this season. He can hurt the defense with his arm and legs at the quarterback position, as a running back or even as a receiver. Coosa has their hands full this week. They will need an almost-perfect effort to have a chance at pulling off a major upset or even keeping it competitive.
Prediction: Fannin County wins 40-10.
Unity Christian (6-2, 2-1) at Lanier Christian Academy (6-2, 1-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Unity Christian Key Players: John Nance (QB/LB, Sr.), Bailey Mohler (LB/FB, Sr.), Cooper Giddens (WR/DB, Soph.)
Lanier Christian Academy Key Players: Zeke Clanton (RB/DB, Fr.), Walker Anderson (QB/DB, Soph.), Ethen Garrad (LB/WR, Sr.)
Outlook: The Lions have been putting up huge offensive totals over the last few weeks, but the competition level will be ratcheted up this Friday when they travel to Lanier Christian Academy. These two teams have very similar records and similar results against common opponents. Expect a close battle all the way to the end.
Prediction: Unity Christian wins, 45-42.