More than a third of the Rome Aerials who went to the State Xcel Gymnastics championship last weekend qualified for the national regional meet set for the end of the month at LakePoint Champions Center.
The local gymnasts competed in four categories at the state meet held at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth.
The Diamond level team finished fourth overall while the Platinum team finished seventh.
Rachel Tanner, a member of the Platinum level team, won a gold medal on the floor exercise, a silver medal on balance beam, and all around in her division. Hannah Goodwin earned a silver medal in floor exercise and Morgan Mitchell took a bronze medal in the vault.
All three qualified for the national regional event, along with team members Taylen Tant and Evie Shropshire.
In the Gold division, Ansley Combes won a silver medal on balance beam, Elyn Bishop got a bronze on the uneven bars and Rebecca Goodwin got a bronze on floor exercise. Hannah Slocum also got a bronze on uneven bars in her age division within the Gold category
Goodwin, Slocum and Emery Jones all qualified for the national regionals in the Gold division.
In the Silver division, Taylin Lytle brought home a bronze medal in the vault.
In the Diamond division, the highest level of competition, Zoe Rahn, Katelyn Cooper and Mattie Day all scored well enough to advance.
The national regionals will be hosted at the LakePoint Champions Center south of Cartersville April 30-May 2. Competitors will come from Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana.