Pepperell High senior DJ Rogers signed a football scholarship Friday with Georgia Military College in Milledgeville.
Rogers said of the signing: “It's been one of my life goals to make it to college and play football so this is achieving a dream for me. Even though it is JuCo (Junior College), I'm going to go down there and work hard to try to get to a bigger school after two years. I'm going to work hard and strive to be better as a player and a person. That's what I have done the last year is changed my attitude and understanding to do whatever I had to do to get the job done. It really benefitted me and my team. I'm thankful to have my family, coaches and teammates that have pushed me to help me get here.”
“When I went on my visit to Georgia Military all the coaches were so welcoming and had a lot of nice conversations with me. They made me feel welcome and feel at home there. I got to see all the facilities, and I really liked those. I liked a lot of stuff they are doing there to try to get guys to the next level. I knew once I visited that it was the place I wanted to go.”
“I don't feel like I'm ready to graduate and say goodbye to high school and everything here, but I'm excited to get there and start at the next level too. I'm trying to live in the moment as much as I can and soak it in these last few months of high school the best I can.”
Also attending the signing ceremony Friday and pictured along with Rogers (seated, center) were (seated, from left) father Donald Rogers, mother Jessica Jones, (standing, from left) stepfather Reginald Warren, Pepperell head boys basketball coach Zach Mendence, Pepperell High principal Jason Kouns, Pepperell head football coach Rick Hurst and Pepperell head baseball coach Chad Brown.
Rogers, a running back, finished his senior season with 1,490 yards and 17 touchdowns and averaged 8.8 yards per carry. For his high school career, he ran for more than 5,000 yards.