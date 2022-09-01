The regular season is full-steam ahead now as local prep football teams head into Week 3 either riding high on their early success or looking to get on the winning track.
Friday features some tough non-region matchups, including the unbeaten Rome Wolves traveling down U.S. 27 to visit the always-talented Carrollton Trojans while Darlington gets a chance to play on is home field for the first time in 2022 when it hosts Christian Heritage.
Unity Christian is also at home as the Lions look to run their win streak to three while Model and Coosa each head on the road in search of their first victories of 2022. Armuchee and Pepperell each have the week off.
Here’s a look at each of the local games and what to expect:
Rome (2-0) at Carrollton (2-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Rome won 49-0 at home vs. Lithonia; Carrollton won 28-21 at South Paulding
Series history: Series tied 4-4
Last meeting: Rome won 45-27 at home Sept. 24, 2021
Rome key players: Martel Hight (WR/DB, Sr.), Stephiylan Green (DL, Sr.), Reece Fountain (QB, Jr.)
Carrollton key players: Julian Lewis (QB, Fr.), Takare Lipscomb (WR/DB, Sr.), Bryce Hicks (RB/DB, Jr.)
Outlook: This is a huge matchup in the early season that a lot of folks around the state have had circled for a while. Both teams are ranked among the best in their respective classifications and are unbeaten early in 2022. Carrollton's freshman quarterback has already gained a ton of attention from colleges around the country and many believe he is the best at the position in his class, but Rome's defense is an aggressive, talented and deep unit no matter who it faces. The defensive line has proven to be close to unblockable so far this season and should be ready to get after the quarterback again on Friday. Rome's offense showed its big-play ability last Friday as well and will have a chip on its shoulder again this week as their skill players want to show they are just as dynamic, if not more, than Carrollton's. The Trojans came into Barron Stadium last season as the favorite and were knocked off in a signature Rome win. This year many believe the Wolves are the favorite on the road. Don't tell that to Coach John Reid and his team, though, because they always go into Fridays looking to be the hunter and not the hunted.
Prediction: Rome wins 27-20
Christian Heritage (1-1) at Darlington (2-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Darlington won 45-22 at Sonoraville; Christian Heritage won 21-6 at Temple
Series history: Darlington leads 8-1
Last meeting: Darlington won 28-24 at home Oct. 15, 2021
Darlington key players: D'Marion Floyd (RB/DB, Jr.), Jack Good (QB/LB, Sr.), Gus Gammage (OL/DL, Sr.)
Christian Heritage key players: Eli Thomason (RB/LB, Sr.), Carter Triplett (QB, Soph.), Sam Wooten (TE/OLB, Soph.)
Outlook: It's been a long time coming, but the Tigers will finally get to play in front of their home fans on Friday as they welcome Christian Heritage to the lakeside in what has developed into a bit of a rivalry in recent years. Last year's game was one of the better ones you will ever see as the teams went back and forth the entire second half before a late score clinched it for Darlington. This one may be a little different as the Tigers look to have a bit more experience with Christian Heritage graduating a large senior class following last season. The Darlington offense is looking sharp early in 2022 with a balanced attack on the ground and through the air. That trend continues in this one.
Prediction: Darlington wins 31-19
Model (0-2) at Woodland (1-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Model lost 15-14 at home vs. Pepperell; Woodland won 34-0 at home vs. Coosa
Series history: First meeting
Model key players: Joey Samples (LB/H/FB, Sr.), Daniel Jolly (WR/DL, Sr.), Dillon Silver (QB/DB, Sr.)
Woodland key players: Brelace Williams (QB, Jr.), Isaiah Livsey (RB, Soph.), Kwadrus Wilson (DL, Jr.)
Outlook: Model battled all the way to the final whistle last Friday before coming up just a little short (and maybe a call or two) from beating rival Pepperell, but this is a new week and the Devils are definitely motivated to get in the win column. They have shown flashes of what they are capable of early this season but need to be more consistent over four quarters to find that elusive 'W.' Friday's test on the road should be a good opportunity for Model with Woodland also aiming to develop consistency under a first-year head coach. The Wildcats have a bit of a leg up after a strong showing last week to get their first win, but Model should have enough to pull out a tight game on the road and get some positive momentum rolling.
Prediction: Model wins 22-20
Coosa (0-2) at Gordon Central (0-2)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Coosa lost 14-7 at home vs. Southeast Whitfield; Woodland lost 38-13 at East Paulding
Series history: Series tied 5-5
Last Meeting: Coosa won 7-6 at home on Oct. 14, 2021
Coosa key players: Josh Dixon (QB/LB, Sr.), DJ Hames (RB/DB, Sr.), Connor Soales (OL/DL, Jr.)
Gordon Central key players: Matt Hammock (RB/DL, Soph.), Jayden Sibley (RB/DB, Soph.), Skyler Hill (DB/WR, Sr.)
Outlook: It's no secret that these two programs have struggled over the last several seasons as neither has been able to build any consistent success and seem to have each and every break go against them on a weekly basis. So both know the importance of winning this matchup on Friday to have something to hang their hat on before getting into region play in a few weeks. Coosa has had several opportunities in both games it has played so far this season with multiple offensive drives deep in opponents' territory but have been unable to finish thanks to untimely turnovers or inability to execute. Last year these two teams battled to a one-point decision in a defensive battle. Expect to see a few more points on the board this time around with the Eagles narrowly edging it out for a needed victory.
Prediction: Coosa wins 13-10
Trinity Christian-Griffin (0-2) at Unity Christian (2-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Unity Christian won 66-26 at Hearts Academy; Trinity Christian-Griffin lost 58-18 at CrossPointe Christian Academy
Series history: Unity Christian leads 1-0
Last meeting: Unity Christian won 18-8 at Trinity Christian-Griffin on Oct. 18, 2013
Unity Christian key players: Cooper Giddens (WR/DB, Jr.), Evan Whiteside (QB/LB, Soph.), Price Dyer (TE/LB, Sr.)
Outlook: The Lions have been on a roll so far in 2022, scoring 100-plus points in a couple of victories in the first two weeks. That explosive offense will have another opportunity to put up big numbers at home on Friday as they face a Trinity Christian-Griffin team that has struggled mightily not just this season but in the past few seasons. Unity Christian should put on a show in front of the home faithful at Grizzard Park with a lot of different names getting in on the action as they move to 3-0.
Prediction: Unity Christian wins 56-17