Once head coaches get later into their careers, they often wrestle with the decision of when is the best time to go and leave their respective programs in the hands of someone else.
Pepperell head coach Jeff Rickman faced that decision this year, and the veteran coach came to the conclusion that the end of the 2022 season was the right time to ride off into the sunset. And his Lady Dragons certainly made his last year at the helm one to remember.
Pepperell completed a 23-4 season that included the program's first-ever region title, a 3-0 run at the Class A Division I super regional on its home field and a first-ever berth in the elite eight in Columbus where the Lady Dragons finished third in the state.
Soon after, Rickman made the retirement decision public as he went out with his best season yet in his 19th year in the dugout. He led the Lady Dragons to eight straight playoff berths in his final eight seasons.
Recently, the RN-T caught up with Rickman to discuss what a special season it truly was for his team, how great it was to see the team's three seniors finish with a run to the elite eight, why it was the right time to retire from coaching and more. Here's what he had to say:
RN-T: Now that you have had a few days to reflect after the season ended, how special of a run was it with this team and what were the biggest ingredients that allowed this specific group to have the kind of success they did?
RICKMAN: Looking back on the run this team had...wow! This was something special! You know, the kids just love playing the game, and that's what they did each day. They bonded with each other so well and they played for each other. We always said "when we walk off this field, we can look each other in the eyes and know we gave our best for each other." These kids did that every game. The parents were very helpful throughout the year and helped take some of the pressure off of me and the team.
RN-T: What did it mean to you to see your three seniors, who have put in so much to this program over the last few years, be able end their careers by making history with the program's first region title and a run to the Elite Eight and third place in the state?
RICKMAN: These three seniors mean the world to me and this program. They showed true leadership this year. They made history here at Pepperell and what they accomplished. As a coach, it makes my heart full when you see your players succeed. When they won the region title, to see the joy in their eyes and the relief...they had put so much pressure on themselves to accomplish that goal. In the super regionals, I could tell they were starting to believe that we can play with anybody. They had the confidence that they were just as good as anybody that stepped on the field with them. These seniors helped pull this team together and helped them believe in us! For these seniors to be able to end their high school career in Columbus...Wow! We are talking about the high school World Series of softball and these kids lived it. My daughter sent them a post saying "how this is every little girls dream, and y'all are living it." They can always say they won the last time they stepped on our home field.
RN-T: How proud were you of the way the girls played in Columbus, showing no nerves or jitters on such a big stage where many teams making their first appearance in the Elite Eight would've played tight?
RICKMAN: The girls really showed out in Columbus. When we got to our first game, I told them they deserved to be here. They are one of the best eight in the state. Enjoy this, absorb the atmosphere. But, when we walk through that gate, and we hit the dirt, it's the game of softball again. Play the game that got us here, and they did. They played Pepperell Softball and represented the name on the front of their jersey very well. They just wanted to play the game and represent their school and community well, and I am proud to say they did that and more! "As long as we have a swing left, we have a chance." They proved that all year long. About halfway through the year, I bought the team a bracelet that read "Nothing is Impossible." That became our team motto for the year. We all believed in it. Those girls achieved what no other team has before them. They believe in each other and themselves.
RN-T: What went into the decision to retire as head softball coach of the Pepperell Lady Dragons now?
RICKMAN: My wife and I talked about the decision to retire back before the season started. We have a grandson in our family now. We decided I need to be available at anytime I was needed for our family. I grew up in this community. We raised our kids here. It was not an easy decision. When you love something so much, its hard to let it go. It was and is a tough decision, but its the right one for me and my family. I will miss the kids and the game, but its time for another chapter in my life.
RN-T: How much did it mean to you to end your coaching career in Columbus after having some teams just miss out on it over the last several years? Did it seem like a storybook ending for you as a coach?
RICKMAN: What these kids gave me this year is a lifetime of memories. You cannot make this story up any better. For those kids to be region champions, super regional champions, elite eight, final four, third in the State...what a great way for them to send me out. I told them I am honored to be their coach. It is a privilege to lead them. For them to give me a chance to "hang my hat" in Columbus, this was a coach's dream. I know it was a dream of theirs to get to Columbus, but they made this coach's dream come true by getting us there. This season is a lifetime of memories that I will cherish forever. To be playing on the last day of the softball season is everyone's dream and these kids helped mine come true!