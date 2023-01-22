Evan Rhodes might've been a little-known name to Pepperell basketball fans before Friday's game, but he's certainly one the Dragons' faithful know now.
The sophomore made one of the most memorable, dramatic and clutch shots in a long time for the Dragons on Friday as he found an open spot in the corner on a inbound pass, caught it, quickly fired up the 3-point attempt and drained the shot to lift his team to a thrilling 59-58 comeback win over Armuchee at The Fire Pit.
After the shot went through the basket, Armuchee's ensuing inbound pass was deflected by Pepperell's Carmelo Brown and time expired as the ball rolled toward the sideline to send the home crowd into a wild celebration following its team's double-digit comeback in the fourth quarter to earn a much-needed region win.
"We've been trying to get (Evan) varsity ready and get him up to the speed of the game at this level because we knew he would be a huge plus for us because he can shoot the lights out," said Pepperell head coach Zach Mendence. "We drew up the play to try to get the ball inside off the inbound pass, but Evan was open on the backside, he got the ball and knocked down that huge shot for us.
"I know one thing about our kids is no matter what happens in a game or what the score is, they are going to fight and fight and try to find a way all the time. They found a way tonight, and that was a great win for us. Credit to Armuchee. They played well the whole game too, and Coach (Clint) Decker always has them prepared. Our kids just showed so much fight to come back, and our crowd made an impact too. That's what home-court advantage is all about."
Pepperell (7-10, 3-7 7-A Division I) trailed for much of the game as the visiting Indians were able to build a 14-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and eventually led 27-25 at the half.
The Dragons got a 3-pointer from Haydn Hawkins, his fourth of the game, to open the third quarter and take their first lead at 28-27. After a DJ Rogers free throw put Pepperell up two, Trenton Cothran rattled off six straight points to push Armuchee (3-13, 3-7) back ahead at 33-29.
The Indians finished the third quarter strong and looked to be pulling away as they led 41-31 at the end of the period. They eventually led by 11 early in the fourth quarter, but Pepperell was not going to go away on its Senior Night in its home gym.
The Dragons started to chip away at the deficit with multiple 3s from Rhodes, Rogers and Carmelo Brown in the final quarter, but each time Armuchee answered with a big shot or free throws of its own to push the lead back out. Logan Benedict went a perfect 6-for-6 from the line for the Indians in the closing moments, including making a pair with 11.3 seconds remaining to push his team ahead 58-56 after Pepperell's Rhodes had made a 3 at the other end with 15.3 seconds left to tie it up.
That 3 to tie it ended up only being the second most clutch one that Rhodes made as he drained the game-winner with right around three seconds remaining following Benedict's free throws.
Pepperell ended up outscoring Armuchee 28-17 in the fourth quarter, including knocking down seven 3s. Rhodes had three, Rogers had three and Brown had one.
Rogers, one of six Dragons' seniors honored prior to the game, led his team in scoring with 15 points, including four total 3s. Another senior Hawkins scored 12, all coming on four 3s, and Rhodes and Kendyl Brewster each added nine. Rhodes scored all nine of his points on three made 3s in the fourth.
"We really wanted this one for our seniors," said Mendence. "It wasn't really a storybook way for them to go out in this game with several of them fouling out in the fourth quarter, but our younger kids stepped up and won it for them."
Eliot Goggans also scored eight for the Dragons.
Other seniors honored for Pepperell were Alex Rhoades, Kaleb Buck, Gage Owens and Blake Floyd. Rhoades and Buck each played in the game before fouling out in the fourth quarter while Owens and Floyd both missed the game due to injury.
Cothran scored a game-high 22 points for Armuchee before also fouling out in the fourth quarter as there were plenty of whistles to be had on both sides. Jordan Joyce added 16, including five in the fourth quarter, and Benedict scored all nine of his points in the final period.
Pepperell was back home on Monday for a non-region contest against Unity Christian. The Dragons will be on the road on Tuesday for a tough region test at Trion at 7:30 p.m.
Armuchee will look to bounce back on Tuesday when it travels to Coosa for another local rivalry matchup starting at 7:30 p.m.