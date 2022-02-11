Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation invites parents to bring their kids to Riverview Park on Saturday, Feb. 26 for a spring sports clinic and registration event.
The event features parks and recreation staff and local coaches running clinics at the baseball and t-ball fields emphasizing skills and fun in baseball, softball and t-ball.
Kids get a chance to learn fundamentals and have fun. The concession stand will be open and offering hot dogs, chips and drinks for free to those attending. There is a limited amount of food, so be sure to arrive early.
The event starts at noon and lasts until 3 p.m. with several different skill clinics going throughout the day. Parents will also have the chance to register their kids for spring sports either at the parks and recreation main office on the other side of the levee.
Players are encouraged to bring their bats and gloves and dress appropriately for the weather.
“I think this is a great way to have some kids who want to play baseball, softball or t-ball but may not be sure to have a chance to come out, have fun and learn about the sport,” RFPRA Director Todd Wofford says. “This also gives parents, who may get busy during the day and haven’t had time to go online to our web site, a chance to register their kids for spring sports in person.”
For more information about the registration event or spring sports, please visit our web site at rfpra.com.