Are you ready to suit up, hit the field and compete for the overall title in the inaugural edition of the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Adult Sports Tournament?
Over a three-week span in November and early December, adult teams consisting of athletes age 18 and over will get a chance to compete in a wiffle ball, flag football and kickball tournament. All of the events are co-ed and guarantee teams a minimum number of games. All three tournaments will compete over three days with group play taking place on the first two days to set up the tournament on the final day.
The cost for a team is $50 for the entire event. Players are locked onto just one team for the length of the event. Winners will be crowned in each sport as well as an overall event champion based on point standings from all three tournaments. Registration must be done in person at our office at 1 Shorter Avenue.
The wiffle ball tournament is set for Nov. 15, 16 and 17, the flag football tournament is set for Nov. 28, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 and the kickball tournament is set for Dec. 5, 6, and 7. Games will start at 6 p.m. in the evening.
"We have really wanted to get more adult sports going over the past two years and have had good success with both basketball and softball," Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Director Todd Wofford said. "We thought this would be a great way for adults to get together, come out and have a lot of fun competing in these three sports."
The first eight teams to pay the $50 will be locked in for the tournaments. Each event will have some modified rules unique to this tournament.