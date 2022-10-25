Thanks to a grant from the Atlanta Hawks, Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation is offering special registration perks for kids who have never played basketball in our programs.
Beginning on Thursday, Oct. 27, the first 20 kids ages 7 to 12 and who have never played in our basketball programs before can get free registration. The children must be between the ages of 7 and 12, have never played in our basketball program before and agree to participate in a basketball clinic hosted by parks and recreation on Nov. 16-17. This registration must be done in person at RFPRA headquarters at 1 Shorter Avenue. It can’t be done online or over the phone. It’s also first come, first serve.
“We are pleased to be able to partner with the Atlanta Hawks again for this grant and use it to try to have some more kids who haven’t tried basketball yet come out and continue to help grow the sport in Rome,” RFPRA Director Todd Wofford said. “We are thankful that we can do this, and that we can also put on a basketball clinic to help give kids a jumpstart on preparing for the basketball season.”
The basketball clinic is open to any players ages 7 to 12 registered in RFPRA’s basketball program and will take place at the Thornton Center from 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and Thursday, Nov. 17. The clinic registration costs $10 per child.
Youth basketball registration continues until Friday, Nov. 4.