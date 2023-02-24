In high school football, it is the ultimate compliment to a program and a head coach when other schools come calling for assistants.
Coming off a third straight region title and a run to the Class AAAAAA final four, that's the situation Rome head coach John Reid and his Wolves have found themselves in this offseason. Recently both Rome's offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator from the 2022 season have been hired as head coaches elsewhere with Shane Sams heading to Warner Robins and Wayne Groves being named the head man at Darlington.
Multiple Rome assistants from this past season have been announced as part of Sams' Warner Robins' staff recently as well, but Reid has already started the process of filling those holes with the hiring of multiple high-quality, veteran coaches.
It was announced last week that Rome has hired three new assistant coaches to this point, including offensive line coach Buck Hanson, receivers coach and assistant head coach Shawn Sutton and offensive coordinator Steve Humphrey.
In a release put out by Rome City Schools on Friday, Reid said he was impressed with the staff already coming together to make a plan for the upcoming season in a recent meeting.
"We had a remarkable first staff meeting," said Reid, who will enter his ninth season at the helm for Rome this coming fall. "One of, if not the best meeting in which I have been involved in over 30-plus years. It was how I would think a group of talented musicians might operate when getting together to jam the first time."
Humphrey comes to Rome with experience as a head coach and offensive coordinator at several successful high school programs, including McEachern, Ware County and Camden County.
"Coach Humphrey exudes confidence and enthusiasm," Reid said in the release. "He brings to the table the key elements that I was looking for in our offense. I wanted an extremely strong fundamental coach for our quarterbacks. I wanted a coach to come in and take advantage of our player abilities and a coach that was excited about the opportunity to join our program. We got all three with Coach Humphrey."
Hanson also has a strong resume as a veteran offensive line coach, including serving in the role for state championship teams at Lee County, Lowndes and Colquitt County. He has coached more than 60 players that have gone on to earn college scholarships and two that have played in the NFL.
"If your son is an offensive lineman, you want Buck Hanson coaching him, period," said Reid. "He is one of the best offensive line coaches in the country, and we are absolutely thrilled he will be on the sidelines with us."
Sutton boasts a long and successful history in football as well both as a head coach and offensive coordinator. He has had stints at Hoover (Ala.), Valdosta, Colquitt County and Lowndes and has been a part of multiple state championship staffs and one national championship staff.
"When you mention the name Shawn Sutton in coaching circles, the first thing that comes to mind is winner," said Reid. "Coach Sutton has been a part of numerous championship programs. He is legendary as a position coach and strength coach. We both set goals to work together one day. Now that he is a Rome Wolf, we have fulfilled that goal."
Reid also had great things to say about running backs coach Jason King, who has been a part of his staff for several years.
“Jason is now the longest tenured coach on our staff," said Reid. "He loves the Rome Wolves and will be an integral part of our success moving forward. His knowledge of both facets of the offensive scheme will be the difference in our success."
Reid is expected to fill the rest of his coaching staff in the next few months as preparation begins for the Wolves' opportunity for another region title and deep run in the state playoffs.