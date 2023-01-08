On a day in which Coosa honored two milestones in the basketball program, the Eagles and Lady Eagles made it even more special with a pair of dominant region wins on Saturday.
Both the Coosa girls and boys made easy work of visiting Dalton Academy for wins in 7-A Division I contests on Larry Bing Court.
Between games Lady Eagles' head coach Jason Shields and Eagles' senior standout Joseph Richardson were each honored for recent career accomplishments. Each were presented a commemorative ball as Shields achieved his 500th career win as a head coach earlier this season and Richardson passed the 1,000-point mark for his career during Coosa's recent trip to play in the Battle of the States Tournament in Hiawassee.
Many of Shields' former players as well as family members were in attendance for the ceremony as the veteran coach spent many years leading teams at the high school level in Alabama before coming to coach at Coosa prior to last season.
Details from the games on Saturday included:
Coosa boys 70, Dalton Academy 35
On the day when he was honored for recently scoring his 1,000th point, Coosa's Joseph Richardson got a head start on the next 1,000 as he put up a game-high 34 to lead the Eagles to a blowout victory in region play at home.
Richardson scored 16 first-quarter points to lead Coosa (7-8, 3-3 7-A Division I) to a fast start as it took a 21-4 advantage to the second quarter. Eventually the Eagles led 40-13 at the half and then kept up the pace in the third quarter, outscoring Dalton Academy (1-11, 0-6) 17-13 in the period to take a 57-26 lead to the fourth and force the mercy-rule shortened, six-minute final quarter.
Richardson's total of 34 included knocking down six of the team's 12 3-pointers in the contest. Timbaland Mitchell and DJ Hames each contributed seven points for Coosa, Vanye Millsap scored six and Ashton Williams and Josh Dixon each added five.
Malik Holland was one of the few bright spots for Dalton Academy as he scored 19 points. Destin Love added eight, including a pair of 3s.
Coosa will be back on the court on Tuesday for a big region matchup against Floyd County foe Pepperell at 7:30 p.m.
Coosa girls 61, Dalton Academy 10
The Lady Eagles had one of their best shooting efforts of the season to this point, including making 11 total 3-pointers, in a rout of region foe Dalton Academy.
Coosa (3-13, 2-4 7-A Division I) jumped out to a 16-0 lead after one quarter and never looked back as it got contributions from several different players offensively. The score was 35-8 at the half and then 52-10 after three quarters.
Abby Jacobs led the charge for the Lady Eagles with a game-high 24 points, including four 3s. Makenna Manley was also in double figures with 11 points as she knocked down three 3s, and Riyah Manley and Ava Osborne each added eight points. Brooke McClellan scored seven.
Dalton Academy (0-14, 0-6) was led by Nariah Jenkins with six points on a pair of 3s.
Coosa will once again play a region contest on Tuesday when it travels to Pepperell for a big 7-A Division I matchup starting at 6 p.m.