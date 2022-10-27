Coaches and players are always looking to play games with a lot on the line late in the season, and that opportunity presents itself for several local teams on Friday.
Rome and Unity Christian are both hosting contests that with a win would mean clinching a region title while Pepperell and Coosa are both playing games that will go a long way in deciding the pair's postseason fates.
Here is a look at what is on the schedule for Friday night and what each matchup means in the grand scheme of the season and playoff picture:
Creekview (4-5, 3-2) at Rome (7-1, 4-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Rome won 56-7 at River Ridge; Creekview won 38-0 at home vs. Woodstock
Series history: Creekview leads 3-1
Last meeting: Creekview won 33-21 at Rome on Sept. 18, 2015
Rome key players: DK Daniel (WR/DB, Jr.), Jaedon Harmon (RB/DB, Soph.), Alto Moore (LB, Jr.)
Creekview key players: Isaac Hubert (RB/LB, Sr.), Austin Guest (QB, Soph.), Reed Anderson (LB/FB, Jr.)
Outlook: The Wolves had big goals going into the season with as much talent and experience as they had returning, and they can check one of those off the list on Friday night with a win as they can secure a second straight region title. Rome has been the clear frontrunner in 6-AAAAAA since the start of region play, rolling past anyone in front of them, including defeating its last three opponents a combined 178-7. The Wolves' offense has been unstoppable with quarterback Reece Fountain putting up huge numbers with all the weapons around him and the running game being just as good with several backs pitching in. Rome's defense has been dominant just like many expected it to be. The defensive line group has been unblockable, and that has given the players on the back end a ton of opportunities to make big plays. Creekview is no slouch as it has some strong wins on its resume this season and playmakers on both sides of the ball, but Rome is on a different level. It will be a region championship celebration when the final horn sounds on Friday night at Barron Stadium.
Prediction: Rome wins 45-16
Horizon Christian (3-4, 2-1) at Unity Christian (8-0, 2-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Unity Christian won 46-33 at home vs. Fideles Christian; Horizon Christian was idle
Series history: Unity Christian leads 6-2
Last meeting: Horizon Christian won 51-0 at home on Sept. 3, 2021
Unity Christian key players: Evan Whiteside (QB/LB, Soph.), Price Dyer (TE/LB, Sr.), Thatcher Hall (WR/DB, Sr.)
Outlook: What a difference a year makes as Unity Christian was defeated soundly by Horizon Christian last season, but the Lions enter this one as the favorite and a contender to go deep into the postseason while Horizon Christian has struggled to an under .500 record in 2022 so far. The Lions will once again use quarterback Evan Whiteside to lead the way on offense as he has had a huge season in his first year as the starter. The Unity Christian defense has found a way to get big stops and turnovers when needed as well. The Lions can clinch the region title with a victory, and that's exactly what they are likely to do over at Grizzard Park on Friday night.
Prediction: Unity Christian wins 40-22
Pepperell (4-4, 2-2) at Dade County (5-3, 2-2)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Pepperell lost 42-14 at home vs. Trion; Dade County won 33-7 at Chattooga
Series history: Pepperell leads 13-3
Last meeting: Pepperell lost 21-20 at Dade County on Sept. 24, 2021
Pepperell key players: DJ Rogers (RB/DB, Sr.), Gage Owens (WR/DB, Sr.), Erik Jensen (QB/LB, Jr.)
Dade County key players: Brody Cooper (QB, Sr.), Braylon Sullivan (RB/DB, Jr.), Landon Williams (LB/OL, Jr.)
Outlook: A few weeks ago Pepperell was on a roll and looking like a contender for one of the top spots in Region 7-A Division I. But after a couple tough losses to Darlington and Trion, the Dragons are looking to bounce back and hold on to a postseason berth. Whoever wins this game will clinch the No. 3 seed for the playoffs while the loser will go to the final week of the regular season needing a win to hang on to the No. 4 seed. Pepperell has had a tough time getting the offense rolling in the past couple weeks, but they should have a better opportunity on Friday against a Dade County defense that has given up some points this year. The Wolverines are very tough and physical on both sides of the ball, however. This game should be a battle to the end just like last year's one-point game was up in Trenton. The Dragons make a few more plays at the end though this time around.
Prediction: Pepperell wins 23-21
Chattooga (1-8, 0-5) at Coosa (3-5, 1-3)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Coosa was idle; Chattooga lost 33-7 at home vs. Dade County
Series history: Chattooga leads 20-14
Last meeting: Chattooga won 40-3 at Coosa on Oct. 8, 2021
Coosa key players: Jyshughn Turner (LB/RB, Soph.), Josh Dixon (QB/LB, Sr.), DJ Hames (RB/DB, Sr.)
Chattooga key players: Zaden Perry (RB/DL, Sr.), Zayden Cook (LB/RB, Soph.), Dan Meyer (WR/DB, Soph.)
Outlook: Coosa should be well rested and ready after a week off, and they need to be because this game is a must-win to keep postseason hopes alive. The Eagles need a win to go into the final week of the regular season with a chance to grab the final spot from the region while Chattooga is trying to salvage a win in region play after a tough go of it in the last couple months. Coosa has several players that have contributed to a much-improved running game this season while it has developed a better passing game as the season has progressed. That's bad news for the Indians' defense which has given up points in bunches this season. It will be a victorious night at Branch Bragg Field at Eagle Stadium as Coosa gets a win to set up a huge Floyd County showdown next Friday night at Pepperell.
Prediction: Coosa wins 28-17