Dress rehearsals are over, and the chase for postseason berths officially begins on Friday with region play kicking off across the area.
Armuchee visits Coosa for a county rivalry clash to start Region 7-A Division I play, and Rome and Model will each play their region openers along with hosting special nights for the programs and communities.
The Wolves will host the "Night of Champions" at Barron Stadium as the 1977 East Rome and 1982 West Rome state championship teams as well as the first Rome High football team from 1992 will be honored prior to the game while Model celebrates Homecoming as well as inducts four new members into its Athletics Hall of Fame.
While the Wolves are at home against Allatoona and the Devils play host to Murray County, both Darlington and Pepperell head on the road to begin the Region 7-A Division I slate, and the Unity Christian Lions are back at Grizzard Park taking on Dominion Christian.
Here is all the info you need to know to get ready for another busy Friday night on the gridiron:
Armuchee (2-2, 0-0) at Coosa (2-2, 0-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Armuchee lost 28-21 at Southeast Whitfield; Coosa won 31-14 at home vs. Towns County
Series history: Coosa leads 36-6
Last meeting: Armuchee won 21-7 at Coosa on Sept. 3, 2021
Armuchee key players: Jacob Seagraves (DB/WR, Jr.), Ryland Steen (LB/RB, Jr.), Chandler Desanto (QB/DB, Sr.)
Coosa key players: DJ Hames (RB/DB, Sr.), Jyshughn Turner (LB/RB, Soph.), Josh Dixon (QB/LB, Sr.)
Outlook: These two teams enter the region opener on two different trajectories as the Eagles have won their last two games while Armuchee comes in on a two-game skid following a 2-0 start to 2022. But all that is thrown out the window this week as each team starts the region schedule with a fresh slate, and both would like to make a statement that they are a darkhorse as a playoff contender. One thing is for sure. The loser of this one is going to have a tough time coming back out of the hole with the daunting schedule ahead. Coosa has been improved in recent weeks offensively as it has fixed some mistakes from its two early losses and shown the ability to make some plays in the running game with DJ Hames and Josh Dixon leading the charge. Armuchee has struggled a bit offensively in the past two losses but showed earlier in the year that its offensive unit can get chunks of yardage with the run and the pass. This game is going to come down to which team can sustain drives better and not have costly mistakes or turnovers at inopportune times. The Indians' defense has proved to be a little more opportunistic as far as forcing turnovers so they get a slight edge, but this game could really go either way. Expect a tight battle to the end.
Prediction: Armuchee wins 24-22
Allatoona (1-4, 0-1) at Rome (3-1, 0-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Rome was idle; Allatoona lost 24-22 at Creekview
Series history: Allatoona leads 2-0
Last Meeting: Allatoona won 45-15 at Rome on Sept. 13, 2013
Rome key players: Martel Hight (WR/DB, Sr.), Alto Moore (LB, Jr.), Tyson Brown (DL, Sr.)
Allatoona key players: Jayden Ponder (RB/DB, Sr.), Ezra Odinjor (DL, Sr.), Vincent Canosa (LB, Sr.)
Outlook: On a night when the history of football in the city of Rome is on full display, the Wolves would like to write a new chapter of success with a statement win in its region opener. But it won't be easy as Allatoona's record is a bit deceiving. The Buccaneers have played a very tough schedule and are a few plays away from being above .500. However, Rome should be well rested and a little closer to 100 percent healthy coming off a bye week which was preceded by a momentum-building comeback win in the final minute against Pebblebrook. This one will be competitive early, but the Wolves have too much firepower offensively and a defense that has seemed to get tougher and even more locked in after halftime. Whether you are a Gladiator, a Chieftain or a Wolf, all of Rome faithful in attendance will enjoy this one on a victorious night at Barron Stadium.
Prediction: Rome wins 31-14
Murray County (0-4, 0-0) at Model (2-2, 0-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Model won 31-27 at Trion; Murray County lost 28-7 at home vs. Chattooga
Series history: Model leads 3-1
Last meeting: Model won 62-7 at home on Oct. 11, 2013
Model key players: Jake Sanders (QB/DB, Jr.), Keith Sprayberry (WR/DB, Jr.), Jermaine Campbell (RB/DB, Sr.)
Murray County key players: Aaron Flood (QB/LB, Sr.), Noah Densmore (RB/DB, Sr.), Chase Jarvis (RB/DB, Sr.)
Outlook: The Devils are riding high after a season-changing kind of victory at Trion last Friday in a game nobody gave them a chance in. They open the region schedule at home this week against a Murray County team that has struggled mightily out of the gates, scoring just 21 total points in four losses. You can never know exactly how a game will play out as displayed by Model's unexpected success against Trion, but the Devils should have a clear advantage in this one in almost every category. Expect Model's improved passing game to put up some big numbers and for several ballcarriers to get in on the action too with a chance at some big plays on the ground. The Devils will celebrate Homecoming in style.
Prediction: Model wins 44-12
Darlington (4-0, 0-0) at Dade County (3-1, 0-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Darlington won 41-33 at home vs. Northwest Whitfield; Dade County won 14-0 at Swain County (N.C.)
Series history: Darlington leads 15-1
Last meeting: Darlington won 21-10 at Dade County on Oct. 9, 2015
Darlington key players: Bowden Owens (RB/DB, Sr.), Gus Gammage (OL/DL, Sr.), Eli Thompson (WR/DB, Sr.)
Dade County key players: Brody Cooper (QB, Sr.), Braylon Sullivan (RB/DB, Jr.), Landon Williams (LB/OL, Jr.)
Outlook: Darlington held on for an impressive win last Friday after a furious second-half charge from Northwest Whitfield to maintain an unbeaten record in non-region play, but they get to make the long road trip to Dade County this week as they embark on their mission to try and win a region title. The Wolverines have been a program on the rise in the past few seasons and play a tough brand of football on both sides of the ball. They will be physical in the running game and against the run. The Tigers, however, match up well with those kind of teams as they are very good in the trenches on the offensive and defensive line. It won't be an easy one, but Darlington will wear down Dade County in the final two quarters and get out of Trenton at 1-0 in the region.
Prediction: Darlington wins 27-13
Pepperell (2-2, 0-0) at Chattooga (1-3, 0-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Pepperell lost 35-28 at Temple; Chattooga won 28-7 at Murray County
Series history: Pepperell leads 23-14
Last meeting: Pepperell won 35-14 at Chattooga on Oct. 29, 2021
Pepperell key players: DJ Rogers (RB/DB, Sr.), Gage Owens (WR/DB, Sr.), Tristen Alvarado (DL/OL, Sr.)
Chattooga key players: Zaden Perry (RB/DL, Sr.), Zayden Cook (LB/RB, Soph.), Dan Meyer (WR/DB, Soph.)
Outlook: Pepperell had a tough one on the road at Temple as it couldn't make the necessary plays in the fourth quarter to comeback for a win, but the Dragons will be amped up and ready to get back in the win column this Friday. They travel to Little Big Horn to take on Chattooga in a game that has developed into a bit of a rivalry in the last several years with each team having success at different times in the series. The Indians appear to be a bit down in 2022 after losing several key player off of last year's playoff team, but they tasted success with a convincing win at Murray County last Friday. Still, the Dragons have the more experienced, deeper and talented team in this matchup and should be able to dictate the style and tempo of this matchup.
Prediction: Pepperell wins 23-10
Dominion Christian (0-3) at Unity Christian (4-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Unity Christian won 50-18 at Praise Academy; Dominion Christian was idle
Series history: Unity Christian leads 3-1
Last meeting: Unity Christian won 36-6 at home on Sept. 24, 2021
Unity Christian key players: Evan Whiteside (QB/LB, Soph.), Avery Alford (RB/LB, Sr.), Elliott Whiteside (OL/DL, Fr.)
Outlook: The Lions passed their biggest test yet last Friday with a blowout win on the road against a previously-undefeated Praise Academy team as the offense continued its ridiculous pace in the early part of the season. Unity Christian has scored 50-plus points in all four wins and have used several different guys to get into the end zone to make that happen. This one should be another opportunity for the Lions to name their score as Dominion Christian has been dominated by its opponents so far this year, and Unity Christian will be the best team they have played yet.
Prediction: Unity Christian wins 56-13