Two Floyd County rivals battled in a back-and-forth game on Tuesday with both Coosa and Pepperell coming up with huge plays on the field and at the plate to force extra innings. But in the end, the only winner was darkness.
Without field lights, the contest was suspended due to darkness with the score tied 3-3 at the end of nine innings and will resume in the 10th on Thursday at 5 p.m. once again at Pepperell.
"It's really tough to see a game like this with two teams battling hard have to be suspended because of darkness," said Coosa head coach Michael Daugherty. "Every time we got a run to go ahead, they responded with a big one of their own and vice versa. It was a great high school baseball game, and you hate to see it have to be suspended."
Coosa (11-3, 7-0 in 7-AA), who won the series opener between the two rivals on Monday by a 2-1 score on their home field, drew first blood on Tuesday as they went up 1-0 in the top of the third thanks to an RBI-double by Trent Cantrell. Pepperell was able to limit the damage to one run, however, as starter Dakota Corntassel was able to get two ground ball outs in the infield to leave the bases loaded.
The Dragons (6-7, 3-1) was able to tie the game in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI-groundout by Blake Floyd as he was able to beat out a potential inning-ending double play as the runner crossed home plate.
Coosa came right back out and went ahead in the top of the fifth on an RBI-single by Pacey Smith on a tough high-hopper that was able to make its way through the left side, but Pepperell ended the inning on the same play as they threw out a runner at home plate.
The momentum swung back in Pepperell's favor in the bottom half of the inning when Landen Loyd connected for a two-run homer that was smoked over the left field fence to put his team up 3-2. But, following the same script as the previous few innings, the Eagles were able to manufacture a rally for the tying run in the top of the sixth as Cody King came through with a two-out, RBI-single.
Both teams had chances to push across a potential go-ahead run as Coosa stranded runners at second and third in the seventh, hit into an inning-ending double play with runners at first and third in the eighth and popped out to leave the bases loaded in the ninth. Pepperell had baserunners in the seventh and ninth but were unable to score as well.
King and Cantrell led the offense for Coosa each with a 3-for-5 days. Cantrell had a double and an RBI among his three hits, and King had an RBI and two runs scored. Hayden McBurnett reached base four times in the game, two by walks and two by hit-by-pitches, Smith had a hit and an RBI and Gavin East, Andrew Earwood and Andrew Holt also had hits.
Loyd's two-run homer led Pepperell at the plate, and Logan Lawrence also went 3-for-4. Corntassel had a double at the plate, and Brenton McGinnis and Layton Sanford also had a hit apiece.
On the mound, Coosa's Cantrell and Pepperell's Corntassel each threw well in no decisions. Cantrell went seven innings and allowed three runs on six hits while striking out six, and Corntassel pitched 5 2-3 innings and allowed three runs on seven hits while striking out two.
"Coosa is a good team, and they have strong pitching," said Pepperell head coach Chad Brown. "They are going to throw strikes and try to make you hit their pitch. We were able to get some big hits and make some big defensive plays to stay in the game. You are going to have to earn it against Coosa. They aren't going to give you anything. We've played some of the best teams in northwest Georgia early in the season, and that bunch (Coosa) is right there with almost all of them."
McBurnett came on in relief for Coosa and pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth, allowing just one hit.
Ryan Ely relieved Corntassel for Pepperell in the sixth and closed out the inning before being lifted for Sanford in the seventh. Sanford finished it out the rest of the way before the game was suspended as he went three full innings and allowed three hits and struck out two.