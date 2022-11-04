The Chattooga High family and community as a whole suffered a tragic loss this past weekend as three Indian athletes and another community member were killed in a single-vehicle wreck early Sunday morning.
That is the kind of news you never want to hear, and the kind of call a parent, a family member, a coach, a teacher or a friend never wants to receive.
The wreck took the life of 14-year-old Tydraevius Dozier, 15-year-old Xavier Gray, 16-year-old Zantivian Brown and 54-year-old Otis Kennard Jr., while another female passenger was still in critical condition at a local hospital this week. Dozier, Gray and Brown were all members of the Chattooga football team that, just a little more than 24 hours before, had wrapped up its season with a 33-12 victory at Coosa. The trio were also members of the basketball program.
It’s simply unfathomable the pain that the families are going through during this time. And the coaches, teachers, teammates and friends are going through that same pain. These guys were just on the field Friday playing football, and now they are no longer here.
I cannot imagine what the Chattooga community is going through. You just never expect for these kids, with their whole life ahead of them, to be taken away in an instant.
I think of most things from a sports perspective. This further drives home the point that I made in a column several weeks ago that, as an athlete in high school, you really need to appreciate every single time you are together with your teammates and friends, whether that’s in the classroom, or the weight room, or a practice, or a bus trip on the road, or a game on the football field or basketball court.
I know it’s easy to go through the motions or just get through a practice or something, because you are looking forward to the big game or the big event in the near future, but the memories you have of winning games will fade. What is going to last are the relationships you developed with your teammates and coaches, grinding together, working hard toward a common goal.
I’m sure, if you asked any of the teammates or coaches right now, they would go back without hesitation to have one more practice or game or time in the locker room with these three young athletes that were taken away far too soon.
But as dark as times like these seem, there is always light that comes from it. I have been so proud of the community in Chattooga coming together to help one another through this tragedy. I have seen so many area schools, coaches, teams and others show their support for the Indians and offer their prayers for comfort and peace in this tough time.
It shouldn’t take something like this to bring people together, but we all know, sometimes, it does. No matter what team or school you root for, please take a moment and think about Chattooga and say a prayer for them right now. They need it badly, and they will need it for a while into the future.
These kind of tragedies take a long time to heal from and, sometimes, there is always a wound. What I challenge those teammates and friends at Chattooga High to do now is to honor those that were lost by living each day to the fullest and never taking it for granted.
More practically, please, whether you are a high school student or anyone else, slow down and drive carefully. I’m the worst at checking my phone going down the road or getting distracted by the radio or anything else. It can wait. I promise, and I’m talking to myself.
My prayers go out to the families, friends and the Chattooga community. Stick together during this time and value every single day you have, because you never know when it is going to end.