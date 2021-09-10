TALLAPOOSA — The Haralson County Rebels used a punishing ground attack to shut down visiting Model on Friday night to pick up a 30-0 non-region win.
Quarterback Clay Hyatt led the way, gaining 164 rushing yards and scoring three touchdowns, as the Rebels from Region 5-AA improved to 3-1 on the year.
Model (1-3) couldn’t muster any offensive consistency, and the Blue Devils’ best drive of the game ended with an incomplete pass at the goal line as time expired in the fourth quarter.
Running back Wesley Cole got things started early, scoring on a 35-yard touchdown run just two minutes into the game. The 2-point conversion run by Hyatt made it 8-0.
Running back Caden Hughes had a 4-yard touchdown run late in the quarter, and Dane Kimball’s PAT kick made it 15-0.
Hyatt dove in for a 2-yard scoring run in the second period for a 23-0 lead, and he had another 1-yard quarterback sneak for a touchdown to make the lead 30-0 at halftime.
Hyatt added a 10-yard scoring run in the third quarter to make it 37-0, and Jacob Key finished the night with a 5-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to wrap up the scoring.
Both teams are off next week. Model will start Region 7-AA play at Chattooga on Sept. 24, and Haralson County will return home to host Banks County that same week.