There has been a lot of great local football talent developed from the youth ranks all the way up through the high school level in recent years in Rome and Floyd County, and that is nowhere more evident than on the college fields across the country in the fall.
Close to 40 former standouts that made their name playing for the local high school programs are currently playing on the college level and many of those are making a huge impact for their respective teams.
Here is a look at how those players did in their most recent games (players must appear in participation report for game to be included in this roundup):
Tate Ratledge, Georgia, Darlington
The redshirt-sophomore offensive lineman Ratledge started at right guard for the Bulldogs on Saturday in the team’s 49-3 win over Oregon in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as the defending national champs opened 1-0. He played a big part in helping the Georgia offense rack up 571 total yards with 439 through the air and 132 on the ground in the victory.
Matthew Syverson, Berry, Model
Syverson, a senior, handled several kicking duties for the Vikings on Saturday in the team’s 31-24 season-opening win at Maryville, including making a 19-yard field goal and going a perfect 4-for4 on extra points. He also punted seven times for an average of 39.9 yards per attempt with one inside the opponents’ 20 yard line and kicked off six times for an average of 58.8 yards per kick.
Hunter Mathis, Cumberland, Armuchee
Mathis, a junior kicker, made two field goals, including a 24-yard attempt with 2:26 remaining in the fourth quarter which proved to be the game-winner in Cumberland’s dramatic 25-24 home win over Webber International on Saturday to move to 2-0. He also made a 21-yard field goal and was 1-of-2 on extra-point attempts in the win.
JaQuon Griffin, Coastal Carolina, Rome
The redshirt-senior Griffin started on the defensive line for the Chanticleers and had four assisted tackles in their 38-28 home win over Army on Saturday to open the season.
Kobe Nadu, Wooster, Darlington
Nadu, a junior, started at linebacker and had seven total tackles (four solo, three assists), including two tackles-for-loss, and a forced fumble in the Fighting Scots’ 33-25 win at Geneva on Saturday.
Jaylen Griffin, Virginia Tech, Rome
Griffin, a redshirt-senior, started on the defensive line and had one solo and two assisted tackles for a total of three in the Hokies’ 20-17 loss at Old Dominion on Friday to open the 2022 season.
Devyn Collins, Reinhardt, Pepperell
The junior Collins started at running back and had 79 yards on 18 carries, including a one-yard touchdown run, in the Eagles’ 16-8 home loss vs. Bethel on Saturday. He also caught two passes for six yards.
Trai Hodges, Southeast Missouri State, Rome
The senior Hodges started as a defensive back and recorded two solo tackles, including a tackle-for-loss, in the Redhawks’ 42-10 loss at Iowa State on Saturday.
Jamarcus Chatman, Troy, Rome
Chatman, a junior defensive lineman, had one solo tackle in the Trojans’ 28-10 loss at Ole Miss on Saturday in the team’s season opener.
Trystin Wright, Marville, Darlington
Wright, a junior, started at receiver and had two catches for 20 yards in the Scots’ 31-24 loss at home vs. Berry to open the season.
Knox Kadum, McNeese, Rome
The sophomore quarterback Kadum passed for 126 yards on 11-of-21 attempts with one touchdown and two interceptions in the Cowboys 40-17 loss at Montana State on Saturday. He also had 10 rushing attempts in the game.
Quantavious Leslie, Western Kentucky, Rome
Leslie, a sophomore offensive lineman, started at guard for the Hilltoppers and helped the offense compile 412 total yards (271 passing, 141 rushing) in their 49-17 win at Hawaii on Saturday.
Mason O’Neal, Shorter, Coosa
O’Neal, a fifth-year senior, started on the offensive line and helped the Hawks’ offense rack up 561 total yards with 260 rushing and 301 passing in a 45-6 victory at Brevard to open the 2022 season.
Campbell Watson, Presbyterian, Rome
The redshirt-junior Watson started at linebacker and had two solo and four assisted tackles for a total of six in Presbyterian’s 63-0 loss at Austin Peay on Saturday.
Ayden Langford, Sewanee, Darlington
Langford, a junior offensive lineman, started at center in the Tigers’ 50-0 home win over St. Scholastica on Saturday and helped the offense go for 450 total yards (278 rushing, 172 passing).
Payton Rhoades, Sacred Heart, Pepperell
Rhoades, a junior wide receiver, caught one pass for four yards in the Pioneers’ 6-0 loss at LaFayette College on Saturday. He also handled kickoff duties with one kickoff that traveled 64 yards.
Guy Vilsaint, Huntingdon, Rome
The sophomore offensive lineman Vilsaint started at right guard in the Hawks’ 41-34 home loss vs. Linfield on Saturday as he helped the offense rack up 469 total yards with 349 passing and 120 rushing.
Sean Brown, Jacksonville State, Coosa
Brown, a redshirt-sophomore, started at tight end in the Gamecocks’ 35-17 home win over Davidson on Saturday.
Richmond Sims, Kentucky Christian, Model
Sims, a sophomore receiver, handled one punt return in the Knights’ 31-28 home loss against Thomas More on Saturday.
John Early, Reinhardt, Armuchee
Early, a freshman linebacker, participated but didn’t record any stats in the Eagles’ 16-8 home loss against Bethel on Saturday.
NOTE: If there is a player competing in college football and was left out, email their name to AFarrer@RN-T.com.