There has been a lot of great local football talent developed from the youth ranks all the way up through the high school level in recent years in Rome and Floyd County, and that is nowhere more evident than on the college fields across the country in the fall.
Close to 40 former standouts who made their name playing for local high school teams are currently playing on the college level, and many of those are making a huge impact for their respective teams.
Here is a look at how those players did in their most recent games (players must appear in participation report for game to be included in this roundup):
Tate Ratledge, Georgia, Darlington
The redshirt sophomore started on the offensive line in the Bulldogs’ 27-13 home win over top-ranked Tennessee. He helped the offense compile 387 total yards, with 257 passing and 130 rushing.
Quantavious Leslie, Western Kentucky, Rome
The sophomore started on the offensive line in the Hilltoppers’ 59-7 win at Charlotte on Saturday. He helped the offense have a big day with 592 total yards, including 461 passing and 131 rushing.
Mason O’Neal, Shorter, Coosa
The graduate student offensive lineman started at right guard in the Hawks’ 31-14 home win over North Greenville on Saturday. He contributed to the team’s balanced offensive day with 417 total yards including 217 rushing and 200 passing.
Jaylen Griffin, Virginia Tech, Rome
The redshirt senior started at defensive end for the Hokies and had four total tackles (two solo, two assists), including a sack, in the team’s 28-27 loss at home against ACC foe Georgia Tech.
Devyn Collins, Reinhardt, Pepperell
The junior started at running back and had 91 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns in the Eagles’ 48-21 home win over Point on Saturday. His touchdowns came on runs of 2 and 16 yards, and he also had one catch in the contest.
Trai Hodges, Southeast Missouri State, Rome
The senior defensive back had five total tackles (three solo, two assists), including a half a tackle for loss, to go with two pass breakups in the Redhawks’ 42-0 win at Tennessee State last Saturday.
Jam Griffin, Oregon State, Rome
The redshirt sophomore running back had 38 yards on eight carries in the Beavers’ 24-21 loss at Washington last Friday. He also hauled in one catch.
Matthew Syverson, Berry, Model
The senior kicker was 7-of-7 on extra points in the Vikings’ 63-14 win at Sewanee on Saturday. He also punted one time for 53 yards and handled eight kickoffs with four touchbacks.
Kobe Nadu, Wooster, Darlington
The junior started at linebacker and had eight total tackles (two solo, six assists) in the Fighting Scots’ 28-14 home loss to Denison.
Campbell Watson, Presbyterian, Darlington
The redshirt junior started at linebacker and had four total tackles (three solo, one assist) in a 52-28 home loss for the Blue Hose against Dayton on Saturday.
Lem Azlin, LaGrange, Pepperell
The freshman offensive lineman started at tackle in the Panthers’ 35-21 home loss against Southern Virginia on Saturday. He helped the offense compile 474 total yards with 399 passing and 75 rushing.
Richmond Sims, Kentucky Christian, Model
The sophomore wide receiver had two catches for 13 yards in the Knights’ 33-12 win at home over Union on Saturday. He also handled three punt returns for 26 total yards and one kickoff return for 24 yards.
Guy Vilsaint, Huntingdon, Rome
The sophomore offensive lineman played a big part in the Hawks’ 38-14 win at North Carolina Wesleyan as the offense put up 480 total yards with 249 rushing and 231 passing.
Payton Rhoades, Sacred Heart, Pepperell
The junior wide receiver had one catch for 10 yards in the Pioneers’ 35-28 overtime loss at Duquesne on Saturday.
JaQuon Griffin, Coastal Carolina, Rome
The redshirt senior defensive lineman participated but didn’t record any stats in the Chanticleers’ 35-28 home win over Appalachian State last Thursday.
Aidan Gaines, Army, Rome
The junior saw reserve action on the offensive line in the Black Knights’ 13-7 loss to Air Force in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday.
Davis Watson, Cornell, Darlington
The sophomore saw reserve action on the offensive line in the Big Red’s 28-21 home loss against Penn on Saturday.