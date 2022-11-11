Emily Rapach was named Region Player of the Year and six Vikings in all earned All-Region honors as the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced its awards for all 10 regions of the NCAA Thursday afternoon.
In addition to Rapach earning Region 6 First Team honors, Molly Bergin, Peyton Breissinger, Jazzy Innis, Olivia Mallow, and Kate Whittle eached earned the same accolade. Berry is the only school across all 10 regions to have six players make the First Team in its region.
For Rapach, it's the second time she's been named First Team All-Region. The redshirt senior becomes the second consecutive Berry player to earn Region Player of the Year honors, joining Laura Beier in 2021. An AVCA Second Team All-American last season, Rapach was named Southern Athletic Association Championship MVP last weekend following Berry's win over Birmingham-Southern to clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The 2021 SAA Player of the Year, Rapach has helped guide the Berry offense to a .257 attack percentage this year with 13.3 kills per set. The native of Mount Pleasant, S.C., has a 10.53 assists per set average, the highest mark in her career.
Bergin, an SAA First Team honoree, is third on the team in kills through Thursday's match with 231, averaging 2.69 kills per set. The senior was an AVCA First Team All-American last season, and currently has tallied 297 points this season as she sits second on the team with 67 total blocks.
Breissinger, the SAA Offensive Player of the Year, cleared 300 kills on the season in Thursday's contest, good enough to lead the team with 3.21 kills per set. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native is also second on the team in digs with a 3.42 digs per set average and has a team-best 50 service aces.
Innis, also a First Team All-SAA recipient, is second on the Berry squad with 251 kills. Defensively, the junior from Johns Creek, Ga., has 274 digs and has also received the most serves of any Viking this season at 569, converting for a .947 receive percentage.
Olivia Mallow, who picked up Second Team All-SAA honors, takes a step up to All-Region accolades as she leads the team with 99 total blocks. A .358 attack percentage puts the junior from Leesburg, Va., as the leading attacker in accuracy for Berry in 2022. She is currently averaging 2.61 points per set.
Whittle, the SAA Defensive Player of the Year, is now just 12 digs short of 600 for the season and currently owns a digs per set average of 6.00. The sophomore from Louisville, Ky., is the only libero on the Region 6 First Team. Thursday's match, a sweep in which Berry only saw 65 attacks, was the first all season in which Whittle did not reach 10 digs in a match.
In other recent Berry volleyball news:
Vikings beat Covenant in three sets to move on
A strong performance against a familiar foe propelled No. 7 Berry into the second round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament as the Vikings picked up a 3-0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-11) sweep of Covenant in the opening match of the Transylvania Regional in Lexington, Ky.
With the win, the Vikings set up a showdown with Carnegie Mellon, 3-0 winners over Bethany, in Friday's first match in the Second Round.
Berry (24-4) quickly grew into the match, taking a 10-5 lead early after back-to-back aces by Jazzy Innis. The lead would soon swell to 10, 20-10, after a kill from the arm of Olivia Mallow and a Covenant attack error. With set point in hand at 24-14, Peyton Breissinger ended the frame with a kill that was set up by Emily Rapach.
The second set played out in similar fashion, as a 4-0 run was fueled by an ace from Rapach and a block by Bergin and Cypress Guenther. At 15-12, Innis put down three kills as part of a 6-0 run to spring the Vikings to a 21-12 advantage. Ahead 22-14, the Vikings closed the set with kills by Breissinger and Guenther and a block from Guenther and Rapach for a 25-14 win.
Leading just 9-8 in the third, the Vikings would pillage their way through an 8-0 run to effectively end the match. In the flurry, Breissinger would have three kills, Bergin would notch a pair, Guenther would add another kill, and Rapach slotted home another ace. From there, it would be smooth sailing as the Vikings took the set, 25-11.
Berry hit .388 as a team in the match, earning 61 points to just 29 for the Scots. Innis led all players with a dozen kills, while Breissinger had 11.
Rachel Bartlett's 16 assists and eight digs led Covenant in both categories.